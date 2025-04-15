IRS Extends 2025 Tax Filing Deadlines in Key States—Check If You Qualify

It is not new for the IRS to extend the tax filling deadline for areas that have been affected by natural disasters as such occurrences might bring a lot of unforeseen trouble. This time too, the IRS has extended the tax filing deadline to November 3, 2025 for residents of Tennessee and Arkansas, following severe tornadoes, flooding, and storms in the regions.

Earlier this month, the IRS confirmed that individuals in other disaster-affected states may also qualify for tax deadline extensions.

On Monday, the tax agency said, “The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief.”

It should be noted here that though the tax filing extensions exist, the deadline is not the same for everyone. While some states get a blanket extension, other states have only specific areas that are eligible for the extension. Taxpayers residing in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have till May 1, 2025 to fill their taxes.

For Alaska, residents of the City and Borough of Juneau have been given an extension till May 1, 2025. Chaves County’s taxpayers also have the same deadline.

May 1, 2025 also happens to be the deadline for various places of Virginia, including, Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

For business and individuals residing in Los Angeles County in California, who have been affected by the January wildfire have till October 25, 2025 to file their taxes. Taxpayers residing in West Virginia’s Greenbrier, Logan, Boone, Mingo, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, McDowell, Monroe, Wayne and Wyoming counties have till November 3, 2025 to file their taxes.

The IRS tax relief in disaster situation hub mentions that the IRS “automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.” Therefore, taxpayers residing in these areas will not have to do anything to get the extension. In case they do not receive the same, they should contact the IRS via the official number or email address.

It should be noted here that despite the downsizing and budget cuts of the IRS thanks to Elon Musk’s DOGE the process of tax returns and refunds are going on at a similar speed. As an Intuit tax expert Timothy Wingate Jr. told Axios “we haven’t felt any major impact from refund delays” despite the staffing cuts.