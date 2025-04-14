Americans Have Hours Left to Claim $2,900 in Stimulus and Tax Credits—Here’s What to Know Before Filing

The people of the United States of America have an impossible situation as they have only a day left to claim a couple of major financial benefits which include the $1,400 stimulus check from 2021 and a $1,500 tax credit for energy-efficient home upgrades. The IRS has set Tuesday, April 15, as the final day to file tax returns for the 2024/2025 fiscal year and to claim refunds or credits for 2021.

The IRS, i.e., the Internal Revenue Service, has urged eligible taxpayers to file by Tuesday to avoid permanently missing out on these benefits. “You may be entitled to money you’re unaware of,” the IRS said in a recent statement.

What You Need to Know About the $1,400 Stimulus

The Economic Impact Payment was an ongoing process, and its third round was authorized in March 2021 under the American Rescue Plan. As per the regulations, if the eligible candidates don’t receive the full $1,400 stimulus check back then or even if they didn’t file taxes in that particular year, they only have until tomorrow to submit their 2021 return and eventually claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

If candidates don’t do the needful in due time, the organization will not issue any checks further or even do any refunds for the 2021 tax year. To see if you’re an eligible candidate or not, you can go to IRS.gov and file using Free File tools.

$1,500 Energy Tax Credit Could Lower Your 2024 Tax Bill

Alongside the disastrous deadline, the IRS is also giving a reminder to homeowners regarding the $1,500 energy-efficient tax credit for people who have installed qualifying home improvements, which includes heat pumps in 2023.

To claim it, a candidate should –

File Form 5695 with your 2024 tax return

Own and live in the home where the equipment was installed

Ensure the upgrades meet high-efficiency standards set by the CEE

Only apply improvements to existing homes—not new constructions

The positive is that this Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit will assist in offsetting the cost of the upgrades, which include several energy-efficient appliances, windows, and even insulation. This credit is often overlooked by people, but this can significantly help in reducing tax liability, and the best part is, it can also result in a refund in some cases.

Assistance is there too

In case you’re struggling to understand whether you’re eligible or not, you can take help from the IRS which provides a free resource through its programs like – VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance along with TCE – Tax Counseling for the Elderly

Besides, you can also file an extension in case you’re unable to complete your return by April 15—but remember, extensions give you more time to file, not to pay. For both the stimulus check and home energy credit, tomorrow is a make-or-break moment.