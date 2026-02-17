Irish Minister Says No To White House St. Patrick’s Day Invitation – Here’s Why

The First Minister of Ireland, Michelle O’Neill received an invitation to visit The White House for St. Patrick’s Day, but she was quick to decline. Saying, “I cannot and will not look away,” O’Neill declined the invitation due to the ongoing situation in Gaza, in which the US is involved.

The Irish leader posted on social media on Tuesday morning, writing, “I have taken the decision not to attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Day events at the White House due to the situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.”

“I deeply value the historic relationship between Ireland and the United States, and I remain committed to working with U.S. figures to strengthen our peace and grow our economy,” she added.

“However, despite the hopes and promise offered by the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, horrific Israeli military attacks continue. I cannot and will not look away from systematic human rights abuses and flagrant breaches of international law by Israel. It is my responsibility as a political leader to stand firmly on the side of humanity.”

Meanwhile, O’Neill isn’t alone in turning down President Donald Trump’s invitation, as the vice president of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, also said she will not accept the invitation to the White House, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine as her reason.

McDonald wrote, “The situation on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank remains dire. Israeli attacks on Gaza have not ended. The genocide continues,” adding, “It is important that Sinn Féin uses its voice to demand that international law is upheld and peace and justice prevail.”

Meanwhile, this is the second time that Sinn Féin has turned down the invitation to the St. Patrick’s Day event at the White House. The socialist party, largely defined by its bid for reunification of the north and south of Ireland, has boycotted the event for two years in a row.

However, other Irish leaders did accept the invitation and will travel to Washington, DC this year. Among them is Taoiseach Micheál Martin who confirmed he will attend, where he pays tribute to the Irish-American community, who have made an “enormous contribution” to the US. Moreover, he “believes this is an opportunity to celebrate the special relationship between our two countries.”

“As we negotiate these challenging times, my focus in relations with all countries and especially in our critical relationships, is not on the short term,” he said of his decision. “It is on the long term. On finding points of shared interest rather than opportunities for division.”

On the side of the US, Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke at the Munich Security Conference this week, and claimed credit for the “fragile truce” in Gaza. Rubio said the UN “could not solve the war in Gaza. Instead, it was American leadership that freed captives from barbarians and brought about a fragile truce.”

Despite his words, Israel has continued to attack the people in Gaza, despite the alleged ceasefire, with around 400 men, women and children killed due to attacks on Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Rubio did make mention of the Irish province of Ulster during his speech, while highlighting the intertwined history between Europe and the US. He said, “Our first colonies were built by English settlers, to whom we owe not just the language we speak but the whole of our political and legal system.”

“Our frontiers were shaped by Scots-Irish – that proud, hearty clan from the hills of Ulster that gave us Davy Crockett and Mark Twain and Teddy Roosevelt and Neil Armstrong,” he added.