Irish Comedian Andrew Ryan Takes a Jab at Barron Trump; Roasts Trump Family in Fiery Podcast Rant

Barron Trump became the unexpected focus of a fiery tirade on the latest episode of the Tea With Me podcast, which is hosted by Shane Todd. Irish comedians Dave Elliott and Andrew Ryan were guests on the show and the discussion quickly turned into a harsh critique of Donald Trump and his family as Ryan held nothing back.

Elliott opened the segment by asking Ryan about his views on the U.S. President, to which the Cork comedian replied bluntly, “I f—— despise the man.”

Ryan’s rant kept on escalating as he detailed his disdain about the 78-year-old US President. He said, “I hate him. I hate his family. I hate his kids. I hate his businesses. I hate his abuse. I hate his hair. I hate his policies.”

The conversation took a sharp turn when Ryan fired shots at 18-year-old Barron Trump. In a particularly biting remark, Ryan labeled the youngest Trump with an explicit nickname and joked that Barron “wouldn’t last two minutes on a minor football team,” as he referred to Ireland’s Gaelic football.

Ryan in his prolonged critique called out Donald Trump’s older children as “narcissistic bullies” with a sense of entitlement. “They feel the world owes them something when actually they’re just complete hypocrites who wouldn’t last five minutes in the real world,” he claimed.

He further suggested that the Trump family’s flaws are the products of poor parenting. He said, “You can see right through their eyes because of the vacant lack of parenting they’ve ever had.”

The comedian didn’t hold back when addressing Donald Trump himself either. He accused him of pursuing the presidency for personal gain. “Their father spent his whole time going around lying about his businesses, and the only reason he wants to become president is because he’s got such a hateful mind and his mother never loved him enough.”

Ryan finished his rant by making a cutting remark about Trump’s late mother, who was Scottish. “She was probably delighted he ended up in America,” he quipped.

The podcast episode sparked massive attention online. Many viewers praised Ryan’s candor. In the comment section, one user wrote, “I totally agree with everything you’ve just said. Thank god it’s just not me.”