Iran has issued a chilling warning that American-linked economic sites across the Middle East could soon face attacks, telling civilians to stay at least one kilometre away from banks, financial institutions, and other major economic centres.

The warning from the Iranian regime came in a televised announcement by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed that U.S. and Israeli financial interests across the region would be targeted in a new phase of the conflict, according to a Daily Mail report.

According to the IRGC broadcast, banks, financial institutions, and other economic centres connected to the U.S. and Israel are now considered legitimate targets in the escalating confrontation. The warning was delivered publicly and included maps and descriptions of potential targets.

#Iran‘s security chief #AliLarijani dismissed threats by US President #DonaldTrump to hit the country harder if the flow of oil stops through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. “Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian… pic.twitter.com/oEFIimXdUZ — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 10, 2026

Iranian officials said civilians should keep their distance from these locations because they could become the focus of future bombing operations. “Stay at least one kilometer away from these locations,” the IRGC warned, referring to banks and economic hubs allegedly tied to the United States and Israel.

The warning comes as Iran has already attempted to disrupt the global economy by forcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical shipping corridor through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply moves each day.

Tehran also claimed that American-linked economic sites would be the “next targets” of its bombing campaign after an alleged overnight strike carried out by the United States and Israel hit Bank Sepah in Tehran, a financial institution reportedly connected to the country’s military establishment.

State media framed the threat as retaliation for the reported strike, saying the conflict is now expanding beyond military targets to include economic infrastructure tied to Western interests.

Iranian officials repeated the message several times, telling residents and workers to remain at least one kilometer away from such facilities. The threat has heightened concern among security analysts who note that many financial districts and banking centers are located in crowded urban areas.

Any attacks on these locations could cause widespread economic disruption and potentially place large numbers of civilians at risk. Authorities in several Middle Eastern countries are now reviewing security measures around financial hubs and major commercial centers following the announcement.

🚨 SICK: REGIME DEATH THREATS

“If people take to the streets to protest, we will do to them what we have done to the enemy. Our hands are on the trigger.”

Mohammadreza Radan, head of Iran’s national police. pic.twitter.com/x8yrKs4Kno — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 10, 2026

The situation unfolds as tensions between Tehran and Western allies continue to intensify following a series of military confrontations and retaliatory actions. President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that attacks against American interests would be met with a powerful response.

During earlier confrontations with Tehran, Trump delivered a blunt message to the Iranian regime. “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran,” Trump said in a warning directed at Iranian leaders.

Trump has consistently emphasized that the United States would defend its citizens, allies, and economic interests against threats from the Iranian government. Security experts say Iran’s warning about economic infrastructure signals an effort to expand the conflict beyond traditional military targets and into financial and commercial systems that underpin the global economy.

Financial institutions, energy infrastructure, shipping lanes, and economic centers have increasingly become targets in modern geopolitical conflicts. Because many of these facilities sit in densely populated cities, threats against them carry serious implications for both economic stability and civilian safety.

Iran’s decision to publicly release a warning telling civilians to stay away from banks and economic hubs suggests officials expect further escalation. For residents across the Middle East, the announcement has added a new layer of uncertainty as the standoff between Iran and Western powers continues to intensify.