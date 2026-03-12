Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Injured After Airstrike

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, was reportedly injured in the attack that killed his father, Ali Khamenei. A source revealed to CNN that Mojtaba has a fractured foot and other injuries, including a bruise around his left eye. He has also suffered from minor lacerations on his face.

An Israeli source claimed Mojtaba was injured in what was described as an assassination attempt. On the other hand, Alireza Salarian, Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, said Mojtaba was wounded in the airstrike in comments to The Guardian.

According to him, Mojtaba “was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven’t seen that reflected in the foreign news…I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm … I think he is in the hospital because he is injured.”

Salarian also addressed why the leader has not made any public appearances after being appointed. He said, “I don’t think he is comfortable [in any condition] to give a speech.”

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound' despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the US, according to the son of the Iranian president on Wednesday.

The attack happened when U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran’s presidential complex. Ali Khamenei was at his residence with several family members, who also died in the strike.

Mojtaba lost his wife, Zahra, and his son, Mohammad Bagher. His mother, and Ali Khamenei’s wife, Mansour, died three days later.

Salarian further revealed, “The [late] supreme leader was killed with his wife, with his daughter, with his son-in-law and with his daughter’s 14-month-old baby.”

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iran’s president, also commented on Mojtaba’s situation on his Telegram channel. Here, he wrote, “I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound.”

Pezeshkian did not clarify the cause of such injuries or disclose any more information.

Donald Trump previously expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of Mojtaba. During a discussion with Fox News, he commented, “I don’t believe he can live in peace.”

President Trump called the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iranian Supreme Leader "unacceptable," dubbing him a "lightweight" who the Iranian government is "wasting" time on. "He's going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to…"

He elaborated, “I was disappointed because we think it’s gonna lead to just more of the same problem for the country. So I was disappointed to see their choice.”

The Guardian also reported that Western intelligence services think Mojtaba is being shielded because the Iranian government fears an assassination attempt. Salarian commented on this, saying, “I don’t know if he [the new leader] is worried or not, but we know that the US, and especially Israel, will target him.”

Tension surrounding the war is at an all-time high, with many casualties on both sides. It remains unclear when the conflict will end.