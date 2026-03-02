Iranians Do The ‘Trump Dance’ To Thank Him For Killing Ayatollah Khamenei

Celebrations erupt online and in major Western cities as videos go viral following dramatic strike on Iran’s supreme leader. In a stunning turn of events following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, social media has been flooded with videos of Iranians performing what users are calling the “Trump dance” — a viral show of gratitude toward President Donald Trump.

‘Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,’ the president wrote on Truth Social, in a post that quickly spread across platforms as celebrations began to surface online and in cities around the world.

Clips circulating widely show jubilant crowds dancing in the streets, while others recreate Trump’s signature fist-pumping rally move inside their homes with friends and family. The videos range from spontaneous public gatherings to smaller, intimate celebrations filmed in living rooms and courtyards. In each, participants raise their arms and mimic the president’s familiar dance in what supporters describe as an outpouring of relief.

The wave of celebration has not been limited to inside Iran. Iranians in major cities across the United States and Europe have gathered in public squares and city centers, waving pre-revolution Iranian flags and chanting anti-regime slogans. In Los Angeles, home to one of the largest Iranian communities outside Iran, crowds were seen cheering, honking car horns and shouting “Thank you Trump” as music played and demonstrators danced openly.

Similar scenes unfolded in parts of Europe, where groups assembled in central plazas, holding flags associated with Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and calling for change in Tehran. Participants described the moment as historic, with some labeling it “the end of an era.”

Inside Iran, footage appearing on social platforms shows smaller groups celebrating in side streets and private spaces. In several clips, women are seen dancing without headscarves — a symbolic act in a country where strict dress codes have long been enforced. Others chant slogans criticizing the regime before breaking into the now-viral Trump dance.

The dance itself — often associated with Trump’s rally celebrations — has become a unifying symbol in these videos. Supporters pump their fists in rhythm, clap overhead and repeat the move in coordinated groups, transforming a campaign staple into a global gesture of thanks.

The reaction follows U.S. and allied strikes that reportedly eliminated Khamenei during an expanded military campaign targeting Iran’s leadership, missile sites and nuclear infrastructure. Iranian state media has focused on official mourning, but the surge of celebratory videos presents a stark contrast to the regime’s narrative.

For many posting online, the message has been direct. Several captions credited Trump with taking decisive action after decades of hostility between Washington and Tehran. Others described feeling a sense of long-awaited release after years of political repression, economic hardship and strict social controls under the Islamic Republic.

Democrats in America are whining about Trump and "illegal wars." Meanwhile, Iranians are in the streets doing the Trump dance. https://t.co/BQc7r0AJ6y — Austin Cole (@SeizerPouncicus) March 2, 2026

Some demonstrators waved banners calling for a new future for Iran, while others simply danced, cheered and embraced in what they portrayed as a rare public moment of collective emotion.

Within hours, the Trump dance clips amassed millions of views, becoming one of the most talked-about developments following the strike. The combination of street celebrations, diaspora rallies and viral home videos has created an extraordinary visual response to a dramatic geopolitical event.

That’s awesome. This would have been fun to include too. Iranians doing the Trump dance. pic.twitter.com/lHt4TpiSNs — DSisme48 🚫 woke and its partners (@dsisme48) March 2, 2026

As tensions remain high across the region, the images of Iranians — both at home and abroad — performing the Trump dance and openly celebrating Khamenei’s reported death have added a striking and unexpected dimension to an already historic moment.