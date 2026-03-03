Iranian Sleeper Cells Fears Explode Across America As Texas Governor Warns Of Terrorism Threats

Fears of Iranian “sleeper cells” operating inside the United States intensified Monday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed the Lone Star State is actively evaluating the threat amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Greg Abbott’s warning about Iran sleeper cells came as federal authorities continue investigating a deadly weekend shooting in Austin that left two people dead and 14 others injured. Officials are probing whether the attack could be linked to extremist ideology in the context of rising hostilities involving Iran.

“Early that morning, on Saturday morning, we made clear to the public that the state of Texas is taking seriously the possibility of terrorist activity, lone wolf, lone wolf activity,” Abbott said referencing Iranian sleeper cells during a Monday appearance on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Senegalese terrorist who kiIIed Americans at an Austin was wearing an undershirt with the IRANIAN FLAG on it, per Fox Sleeper cells have been AWAKENED, and Democrats STILL WON’T FUND DHS. GET OFF YOUR ASS, @SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/KqhY1SSAnl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 1, 2026

The suspected gunman allegedly opened fire Sunday, killing two victims and wounding more than a dozen others. According to investigators, the suspect was wearing clothing bearing the phrase “Property of Allah” and an Iranian flag design — details now under scrutiny as federal agencies examine possible ideological motives.

“Exactly what happened here in Austin, Texas, and you oftentimes see when there’s a war breaking out like this, where the United States may be going against a country like Iran, that you could have either sleeper cells or lone wolfs acting,” Abbott continued.

He emphasized that Texas had already begun increasing security measures in anticipation of potential unrest tied to international conflict and possible Iranian sleeper cells attacks.

“That’s exactly why we increase the number of Texas Department of Public Safety Officers should be patrolling the streets and patrolling sensitive areas, and why deployed the Texas National Guard to do the same thing, so that we could be as prepared as possible for things like this happening,” Abbott added.

The governor further stated that authorities believe Sunday’s attack was designed to “wreak havoc” across the state.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS is heavily involved in actively monitoring the activation of any potential Iranian sleeper cells throughout the United States, per Kristi Noem However, Democrats still have DHS DE-FUNDED. STOP PLAYING AROUND, SCHUMER. RE-OPEN DHS! pic.twitter.com/8IcrH0WCkK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

Federal officials have not formally classified the Austin shooting as terrorism, but the FBI is involved in the investigation alongside local law enforcement. Homeland security agencies nationwide have reportedly increased monitoring of potential threats amid fears that retaliatory violence could emerge domestically.

The Department of Homeland Security has acknowledged a “heightened threat environment” but has not confirmed any specific, credible plot connected to Iran. Security officials stress that while sleeper cells are often discussed in geopolitical crises, modern attacks are more frequently carried out by lone actors inspired by global events rather than centrally directed operatives.

Still, intelligence experts note that Iran has long been accused of cultivating global proxy relationships through organizations such as Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Historically, U.S. agencies have monitored potential logistical or fundraising networks tied to those groups, though confirmed operational sleeper cells inside the United States have been rare and heavily classified.

SLEEPER CELLS IN AMERICA — STAY ALERT 🔥🇺🇸 This map shows FBI, JTTF, and DHS locations of concern as of March 2026.

Major cities flagged for Iranian/Hezbollah/IRGC-linked sleeper cells, cyber operatives, assassination plots, financing networks, and radical activity. Austin on… pic.twitter.com/qzPhveOTY5 — Dean 🇺🇸 (@TheTopRepost) March 3, 2026

Abbott’s remarks underscore how quickly international conflict can raise domestic security concerns, particularly in large states with significant urban centers and major infrastructure hubs.

“As prepared as possible” was how the governor described Texas’ current posture, citing additional patrols and National Guard deployments as precautionary steps rather than reactions to a confirmed plot.

As the investigation into the Austin attack continues, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant while avoiding speculation about Iranian sleeper cells. For now, the focus remains on determining whether the deadly shooting was an isolated act of violence or part of a broader ideological threat unfolding amid global tensions.

With Texas ramping up security and federal agencies on alert, the question facing authorities nationwide is whether fears of sleeper cells remain hypothetical — or whether recent events signal a more immediate risk on American soil.

With President Donald Trump “Operation Epic Fury” reshaping the regional landscape and Tehran vowing consequences, federal and state authorities alike are bracing for possible aftershocks. Increased patrols, National Guard deployments, and nationwide counterterrorism alerts underscore how seriously officials are treating the potential for retaliation.