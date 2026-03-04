Iranian Leader Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump Killed During Epic Bombing

The United States has killed an Iranian leader tied to a plot to assassinate Donald Trump as American forces escalate a sweeping bombing campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth explained that targeting the individual behind the alleged Trump assassination plot was not originally the main objective of the mission and said the issue was “never raised by the president.” However, he noted that he and other officials made sure the figure was ultimately placed on the military’s “target list.” The War Secretary did not identify the individual or provide details about the exact nature of the assassination plot against Trump.

“Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump was hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.” –@SECWAR🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0KATJJ751 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2026

The opportunity to eliminate the Trump assassination plot target came during an aerial operation carried out Tuesday, Pete Hegseth said, explaining that the strike originated “from the air.” While he did not publicly name the individual killed, the War Secretary underscored the significance of the development, saying, “Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”

Federal authorities have previously alleged that an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting Trump was uncovered in 2024, when the Justice Department accused a man of being tasked with carrying out the operation.

Officials have also stressed that two other attempts targeting Trump — including incidents in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at his Florida golf course — were not connected to Iran. However, intelligence warnings about threats from Tehran led to extraordinary security precautions for Trump during the campaign, including the use of a decoy aircraft to reduce the risk of a targeted attack.

Iran has been at war with the United States for almost 50 years and President Trump is the first leader with the courage to do something about it! pic.twitter.com/tUv4tph5Z6 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 4, 2026

The revelation about the Trump assassination plot leader comes as American bombers and fighter jets continue pounding Iranian military targets in what officials say is one of the largest air campaigns in recent decades.

According to military leaders, the operation has already struck more than 2,000 Iranian targets as the United States and Israel work together to dismantle Tehran’s missile systems, naval forces, and command infrastructure. Pete Hegseth said the massive campaign represents an unprecedented level of firepower.

“This campaign is using twice the air power that was used during the ‘shock and awe’ phase of the 2003 Iraq invasion,” he explained while outlining the strategy behind the strikes. The operation — which Trump officials say is designed to cripple Iran’s ability to wage war — has already inflicted heavy damage on the country’s military capabilities.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that Iranian missile launches and drone attacks have fallen sharply since the air campaign began as key launch platforms and air defense systems continue to be destroyed.

Military leaders say numerous Iranian naval vessels and military installations have also been wiped out during the opening phase of the conflict. The Pentagon has indicated that the bombing campaign will intensify further in the coming days as American bombers move deeper into Iranian territory. Hegseth described the current phase of the war as only the beginning.

“We’re just getting started,” he said while explaining that the United States and its allies are preparing to expand the strikes as they move toward full control of Iranian airspace. The War Secretary emphasized that American and Israeli forces now dominate much of the battlefield. “The two most powerful air forces in the world are working together,” he said, referring to the combined strength of U.S. and Israeli air power now operating against Iran.

Officials say the goal of the campaign is to systematically dismantle Iran’s military capabilities — including missile systems, air defenses, and naval forces. The intensity of the bombardment has been so severe that Iranian state television announced the mourning ceremony for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be postponed as the strikes continued across the country.

The delay is notable given the massive crowds that traditionally attend such events. Millions of Iranians gathered in 1989 for the funeral of Khamenei’s predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, one of the largest public funerals in modern history.

The conflict erupted after a series of escalating confrontations between Tehran and Washington, including accusations that Iran had supported plots targeting American leaders.

The elimination of the alleged plot leader marks one of the most dramatic developments of the war so far. Pentagon leaders say the broader operation will continue until Iran’s ability to threaten American forces and allies in the region is neutralized.

Despite ongoing retaliatory missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, U.S. military officials say the balance of power strongly favors American and allied forces. Trump’s ongoing Operation Epic Fury — which now includes thousands of airstrikes and coordinated attacks across the region — is expected to continue as the United States works to dismantle Iran’s military leadership and war-fighting infrastructure.