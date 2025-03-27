Iran Qualifies for World Cup 2026—But Will They Be Allowed to Play?

Recent news in the world of sports includes Iran qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will begin next June Yet, apprehensions have surfaced over whether the country will be allowed to participate. They secured their spot in the event in the game after a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan, thanks to two goals from Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi.

This decision marks Iran’s fourth consecutive World Cup qualification and its seventh overall appearance. The event will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. These nations have been selected for the group stage, with other countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina also having secured their places.

As per The Sun, the central issue for Iran lies in the travel ban imposed by the United States. Donald Trump and the administration proposed a list of 41 countries, including Iran, that were considered for travel restrictions, making it difficult for citizens from these nations to enter the USA.

Alongside Iran, other countries like North Korea, Yemen, and Syria. Moreover, if the ban is seriously imposed, then it would also impact other countries still vying for World Cup qualification, including Cameroon, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, DR Congo, and Venezuela.

While the ban has not yet been confirmed by the Trump administration, owing to Trump’s radical nature and erratic moves, anything can happen, even at the last minute. Previously, during his first term, President Trump banned the arrival of people from several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

This ban was a part of an executive order signed on January 20 aimed at protecting the USA from posing a threat to a super-powerful nation like America. Meanwhile, as per the official FIFA website, the mega-event will witness 104 games and 48 teams played across the hosts, as mentioned above.

As per sources, Iran and America have a history of a rocky relationship over the past decades, which is marked by key events, including significant nuclear cooperation under the “Atoms for Peace” program. Over the years, mentions between the two countries increased, particularly during the Iran-Iraq war and after the 1983 Beirut bombing, which was blamed on Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Moreover, the relationship fluctuated but remained stable when Bill Clinton was the president but again worsened after George W. Bush accused the nation of being a part of the tragic 9/11 attacks, which created havoc around the globe. In the 1990s, America added Iran to its “State Sponsors of Terrorism” list and enforced strict sanctions.

In addition, the nuclear issue remained in the picture, as with efforts toward diplomacy under President Barack Obama leading to the 2015 nuclear deal during his term, which President Donald Trump later abandoned in 2018 during his first term.

However, again in 2020, the brutal assassination of General Qassem Soleimani further added fuel to existing relations, and it took an ugly turn. Moreover, President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive the nuclear deal during his term have yet to succeed. At the same time, ongoing issues, such as Iran’s alleged arms support to Russia, have kept relations strained.

The recent protests in Iran, particularly after the death of Mahsa Amini, have also led to US sanctions on Iranian officials for human rights violations. The strained relations remain a concern, with both countries at odds on several fronts; for now, we have to wait for Donald Trump’s decision on whether Iran will be allowed to enter America and be a part of the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026.