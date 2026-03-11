Iran has announced it will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the conflict between Tehran and Western allies continues to escalate, with the country’s Sports Minister declaring that conditions no longer allow the national team to compete in the global tournament.

The Iran team had already qualified for the 48-team competition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, officials in Tehran now say the ongoing war and political tensions make participation impossible.

🚨 Iran announces that it will not participate in the upcoming World Cup in the United States: the words of the Minister of Sport 😲 Full story 👇https://t.co/RoRs55ShWt pic.twitter.com/JPyNxaaUrX — GOAL (@goal) March 11, 2026

Iran’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali confirmed the decision during a televised interview, stating that the current circumstances prevent the team from traveling and competing in the tournament. “Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said in remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.

The minister was referring to the recent airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a wider regional conflict. Iranian officials say the war and its aftermath have made international travel and participation in major sporting events untenable.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” Donyamali added when explaining the decision to withdraw from the tournament.

Iran had been placed in Group G for the upcoming World Cup and was scheduled to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in the group stage. All three of Iran’s matches were slated to take place in U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Seattle.

The sudden withdrawal creates a significant challenge for FIFA organizers, who must now determine whether another team will replace Iran in the tournament lineup. Under FIFA regulations, teams that withdraw after qualifying can face financial penalties and other disciplinary consequences. Iran’s soccer federation could be fined hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs and may even risk exclusion from future competitions depending on how the situation develops.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says President Donald Trump reaffirmed Iran’s team would be welcome to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US. pic.twitter.com/FzOQqK4okz — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 11, 2026

Iran also missed a recent FIFA planning summit in Atlanta, further fueling speculation that the country would ultimately abandon the tournament. Despite the escalating conflict, FIFA leadership had previously signaled that Iran would still be welcome to participate.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the sport should remain open to all qualified teams regardless of political tensions. During discussions with American officials, Infantino also relayed that President Donald Trump had made it clear Iran would be allowed to compete in the United States.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the tournament should proceed as planned and that international sporting events can continue even during periods of geopolitical tension. However, Iranian officials ultimately concluded that participation was not possible given the broader situation unfolding in the region.

The decision could open the door for another national team to take Iran’s place in the competition. Analysts say Iraq or the United Arab Emirates could be among the leading candidates to replace Iran should FIFA decide to fill the vacant spot in Group G.

Iran had qualified for the 2026 tournament after finishing among the top teams in Asian qualifying. The country has appeared in several recent World Cups and has built a reputation as one of the strongest teams in the Asian Football Confederation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to run from June 11 through July 19 and will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. With Iran now stepping away from the competition, FIFA faces the task of determining how the tournament bracket will be adjusted before the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off in summer.