Iran has reportedly unveiled a vast underground naval base packed with attack boats and so-called “suicide drones” as the regime escalates threats to cripple the global economy by targeting shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran has already forced the closure of the critical maritime chokepoint — a passage responsible for transporting roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply — as it intensifies attacks on vessels operating in the Iran region. Earlier propaganda videos released by the Islamic Republic also showcased an extensive network of underground tunnels, dubbed “missile city” stocked with naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines ready to strike passing ships, according to a Daily Mail report.
BREAKING🚨: CNN reporting the U.S. Consulate in Dubai just got hit by an Iranian suicide drone—building on fire right now. No casualties reported yet, and it’s unclear if any Americans are trapped inside.
Iranian leaders have also threatened to deploy high-speed underwater missiles that they claim only Iran and Russia possess, warning the weapons could send global oil prices soaring. Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Fadavi declared: “We have missiles that are fired from underwater and their speed is one hundred meters per second and we may use them in the coming days.”