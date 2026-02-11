Investigators Suspect Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Killed a Retired Coast Guard Officer and His Family

Thirty-three-year-old Yohan Sanchez, along with his wife and two children, was found dead inside their home in Ocala, Florida. Their bodies were reportedly discovered during a routine welfare check at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the New York Post reported. Authorities believe carbon monoxide poisoning played a role in their deaths.

Deputies visited the Sanchez residence on Banyan Track Way on Jan. 7. They found two adults and two children dead inside the home.

Sanchez reportedly spoke with his mother, Jackie Soto, only a few hours before his death. She said nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Sanchez had told her he was baking a cake. The grieving mother still can’t grasp the tragic loss. “I don’t believe it. This is my baby,” Soto stated.

A U.S. Coast Guard member, his wife, and their two children were found dead in their Florida home. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. https://t.co/yW0FMtNz6U — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2026

The victims include Yohan, a Coast Guard officer; his wife, Rebeca Santos, 37; their elder son, 15-year-old Michael Melendez; and their 2-year-old son, Samuel Sanchez. After an initial investigation, officials ruled out any foul play and declared carbon monoxide poisoning to be the primary cause of their deaths.

It has been revealed that Yohan’s father recently came from the Dominican Republic, and the family was planning to visit him. Yohan’s brother said the family is “devastated” and doesn’t know how to get over the news. “Nobody’s expecting this type of tragedy.”

The former Coast Guard officer’s sister, Noel, said her brother and his family were loving people who were very close to the community. “They were the best people that I know, always serving the community … all the good things that you can imagine, that’s what they were,” she added.

US Coast Guard officer and family found dead in Florida home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning https://t.co/vkUbG7K9oB pic.twitter.com/HV9HzJc4HR — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2026

The sheriff’s department sent its thoughts and prayers to the Sanchez family. In its official statement, it said, “Investigators suspect the deaths may be the result of carbon monoxide poisoning; however, the official cause of death is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.” The case remains under investigation.

Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas that has no odor or color. It is deadly, especially when someone is exposed to it while asleep. The family may have come into contact with the gas by accident and suffered fatal consequences.

Marion County Fire Marshal Ken McCann has urged residents to install carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are working properly. He advised that anyone who comes into contact with the substance should immediately vacate the premises and call emergency services.

Sanchez’s family is not happy with the vague explanation and is demanding a proper answer from investigators. They revealed that they haven’t received an explanation from police about how the tragedy unfolded. The U.S. Coast Guard has decided to help them with funeral expenses.