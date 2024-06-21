Internet Says Barron Trump Needs to Live with Cousin Mary to Lead a 'Normal Life': "His Only Chance"

Since the 18-year-old Barron Trump came into the limelight, the internet has developed an interest in the young boy's future as a Trump. The freshly graduated boy has a "smart," "funny," and "charming" personality as revealed by the insiders, and to keep his innocence intact, the netizens say he should be living with Mary Trump to lead a "decent, normal life."

An account on X, formerly Twitter, @AyaClark, suggested, "I think the only hope Barron Trump has of being a normal, decent human is to ask his Aunt Mary if he could come live with her [with a hashtag #Barron]." Her tweet amassed attention from over 43K users on the social media platform. In a subsequent tweet, she corrected, "Actually, Mary Trump is Barron's cousin, I believe. But, you know what I mean…."

I think the only hope Barron Trump has of being a normal, decent human is to ask his Aunt Mary if he could come live with her.#Barron — Aya the Actor 🎭 (@AyaClark) June 13, 2024

Users shared their two cents on her idea as one of the first comments by @AlbertGeorgePo1, recommended a different family altogether, "A name change would be beneficial." @PavlikovPIC seemed to agree with the suggestion, "With Donald and Melanoma raising him, that's his best bet." @BettyLGreenwood echoed and added, "He needs to run fast and run far."

Absolutely this! — Tracy (@PoodlernTracy) June 19, 2024

However, a handful of X users disagreed and said now it is too late for this since the damage has already been done. For instance, @antifakate weighed in, "Too late, IMO. That needed to happen 7 or 8 years ago." @Lemongrass1978 saw eye-to-eye, "It is 100% too late." Meanwhile, @CatTheHippy13 felt bad for the boy, "Good one! That kid is already messed up even though his Mom tries to protect him. I really hope that is not the case because Barron didn't ask to be born into all of this toxic mess."

He is already a decent and normal human being ……and here you are looking unhinged — TIGEᖇ🐯ᒪᗩᗪY TEXAS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸She/Woman/Tiger🐯Fan (@tigerladytexas) June 19, 2024

Mary, the daughter of former president Donald Trump's older brother Fred Trump Jr., has been an outspoken critic of her uncle. She not only called him out for the Republican front-runner's bad treatment of her late father, but she frequently questioned his moral compass amid his inflamed speeches against his rivals.

She's a certified professional life coach, psychologist, and writer. She wrote a book in 2022 Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man detailing her uncle's "narcissistic" personality and outright labeled him as a "fraud" and a "bully," as per BBC.

Tomorrow my uncle turns 78 (I've heard that's old). It’s his last birthday before he starts asking for his cake to have a file in it. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 14, 2024

In one of the excerpts, she wrote, "This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism. Donald is not simply weak, his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be."

The more I spend time with Baron Trump, the more impressed I am with him.



Most interesting 18 year old I’ve met.

pic.twitter.com/aHzCQEteEm — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Barron, who's piqued people's interest, is still not a frequent face in the political spectrum. However, several insiders revealed the teenager has a strong political acumen, including his own father who said in an interview, "And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" as per The Hill.