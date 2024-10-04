Internet Ruthlessly Slams Donald Trump’s Aging Look, Calling Him ‘137 Years Old’ and ‘Dried Up Orange’

Former President Donald Trump found himself at the center of a social media storm recently. Critics took aim at his aging appearance following a televised interview. The 78-year-old politician who's known for his unique look suddenly found himself getting a lot of attention online. Political commentator Ron Filipkowski shared a still image from the interview on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The photo showed Trump in his signature navy suit and red tie. In that picture, he sported his usual bronze complexion. Filipkowski's caption pulled no punches: "Trump looked 137 years old today."

The post spread fast, with lots of people jumping in to share their thoughts and observations. @Srauer20 provided a blunt assessment: "Bags, wrinkles, thin hair, double chin, baggy clothes, more wrinkles." @Jabsandkisses opted for a more colorful description and dubbed Trump "DRIED UP ORANGE." Some users delved into more personal critiques. @AnnaAjhughes408 opined, "He is a miserable, demoted, sociopath loser. He is exhausting and boring wallowing in his own miserable narrative."

Others speculated on the reasons behind Trump's apparently aged look. @1amsanch0 proposed, "Keep saying, this campaign schedule is wearing him out. This is why he was only doing one a week all summer." Some users couldn't resist linking Trump's appearance to his ongoing legal troubles. @andreagail_k quipped, "Poor fella got to see the 180-page list of his DC J6 criminal actions—as he will be prosecuted for—and the appendix, which exceeds case page count like no one has ever seen before." This comment was a reference to all the civil lawsuits and criminal charges Trump is dealing with right now.

In 2023, he made history as the first-ever U.S. president or former president to face criminal charges. The charges against him range from falsifying business documents to allegedly mishandling classified documents and trying to change the 2020 election results. The latest update in his legal drama came with his New York criminal case. Judge Juan Merchan decided to push back Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case until after the 2024 election. The judge did this mainly to avoid any chance it might affect the presidential race.

Judge Merchan explained his decision, stating, "Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office," as per CNN. Trump, for his part, has maintained his innocence. On his Truth Social platform, he insisted, "The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!" He further claimed the case was a "political attack" aimed at interfering with the election, as per OK! Magazine.