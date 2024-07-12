Internet Roasts Donald Trump for Calling Don Jr.'s Partner His 'Wife', Labels It 'Cringe'

During his rally in Florida on Tuesday, Donald Trump failed to recall that his son Donald Trump Jr. is not married. Donald Jr. is currently dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, and the pair got engaged in 2020 however they are not married yet. An excerpt from the event in which the former president talks about his son Donald Jr. has gone viral on the internet. “He works so hard, so smart. A great wife, a great wife, as does Don,” Donald remarks in the video.

Donald Trump, yesterday, claimed that Don Jr. has a great wife.



Don Jr. isn't married.



Is that dementia? Or is that only dementia when a Democrat does it? pic.twitter.com/rHUObBR5DR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2024

An X user posted the video along with the caption, "Donald Trump, yesterday, claimed that Don Jr. has a great wife. Don Jr. isn't married. Is that dementia? Or is that only dementia when a Democrat does it?" According to reports the businessman, who is 46 years old, started seeing Guilfoyle shortly after getting an 'uncontested' divorce from Vanessa Haydon, the mother of his five children. Though they haven't announced a wedding date, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. do live together in Jupiter's Admiral's Cove and often host extravagant parties.

Further critics responded to the former president's comments with witty replies. One internet user wrote, "Cringe. Especially when that son was there. You’d think they’d pull old pops off the stage and out of the race to prevent him from embarrassing himself alas, the grifting won’t grift by itself." Some other users requested that Donald immediately withdraw from the campaign as one stated, "Trump should drop from the race immediately."

A confused Trump says his unmarried son has “a great wife” pic.twitter.com/1tpTnYsHiS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 10, 2024

A few others supported Trump by bringing up Joe Biden's recent slip-ups. One critic pointed out, "I suppose you have to look at the rally in its entirety, just like you'd have to look at Joe Biden's cognitive ability in its entirety. If someone were to compare "gaffs" - it becomes obvious rather quickly that Biden's have become far more frequent and far more egregious." Another shared the sentiment, "You're reaching. A lot of people refer to their long-term fiancés as their wives/husbands. At least Trump knows what year it is." Further criticism of Biden's latest error came from a social media user who stated, "Until Donald Trump refers to himself as the first-ever black woman president, Then I'll start taking what you said seriously."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

During a radio interview on Independence Day, Biden seemed to confuse himself with Vice President Kamala Harris, making yet another gaffe. As The Daily Express reported on Wurd, a local Philadelphia radio station, he made an obvious slip-up, "By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first Black woman… to serve with a Black president." It seems like Biden was trying to draw attention to the fact that he appointed Harris, the first Black vice president, and the first woman to occupy the position. Additionally, Biden served as Barack Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2009 and Obama was the first Black president.

Biden has fallen in the polls over the last week due to his incoherent performance in the first debate. Two weeks after the first 2024 presidential debate, where a weak Biden failed miserably to refute Trump's claims or defend his platform in real-time, several affluent donors severed ties with his campaign, demanding that he be replaced before they resume donations. Since the country saw Biden in a vulnerable position on live television, many Democratic politicians have pushed for his resignation, and many more have voiced concerns about his ability to be re-elected.