Internet Reacts to Fox News’ Coverage of Trump’s Trial and Verdict: "Are They Even Talking About It?"

Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trial and verdict was met with intense criticism. A user wrote, “Fox News legend Bill O'Reilly just said, 'I don't care whether you like Trump or not. Trump governed this nation in a responsible way, where everybody prospered. And if you don't believe that, you're a moron!' What's your reaction?”

In response, a user opined, “Fox News is having a very, very, very bad f—ing day.” Chiming in, another added, “Too funny, even Fox (not) News can't spin 'guilty on all counts' into something it's not."

In agreement, a user asserted, “A bad day for Fox is a great day for America.” As the comments poured in, a user asked “Are they even talking about it? Not Hunter’s laptop, Joe’s age, or Hillary’s emails? Those are usually their go-to’s when they don’t want to talk about the actual news.” In a similar vein, a user argued, “Give them a day to wear the verdict like a medal around their neck.”

As per ABC News, the decisive verdict in Trump’s hush money trial led major news networks to interrupt regular programming. ABC, CBS, and NBC brought the announcement to viewers shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern. The New York Times and The Washington Post both featured headlines stating, “Trump Guilty on all Counts.”

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, emphasized, “The former president is a convicted felon, but that does not prevent him from running for office for another term in the White House.” News organizations had been preparing for another day of waiting out jury deliberations when the sudden announcement from Judge Juan Merchan, led to a flurry of reporting.

Fox News analyst, Andy McCarthy, frequently quoted by Trump, predicted the guilty verdict but remarked, “I hope there will be more fairness and equity than there was in the trial.” Fox News' website headlined Trump’s condemnation of the trial, “Trump blasts ‘rigged, disgraceful’ trial after being found guilty,” while Breitbart.com rightly called it the “election interference trial.” Viewership numbers for news networks surged during the trial, reflecting public interest. Fox News Channel’s daytime viewership increased by 15%, MSNBC by 17%, and CNN by 19%.

Fox News also faced backlash from Trump supporters after host Shannon Bream’s interview with Trump's legal spokesperson, Alina Habba. During the interview, Habba added, “This is exactly a Biden show because he's got to distract the American people.” In response, Bream asserted, “The Biden administration is not responsible for this trial.”

As per Daily Mail, subsequently, Trump criticized Bream on his social media. “I never knew Shannon Bream was so 'naïve.' In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID! Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other trials as well...Meaning, his people, because he's not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!"

He added, "Just take a look at the DOJ/White House thugs involved...Biden is incompetent and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He's counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!” Supporters echoed Trump’s sentiments, expressing disappointment and anger over Bream’s handling of the interview.

One user wrote, “What the F happened to Shannon Bream? Or has she always been anti-Trump?” Another user added, “Shannon Bream made the mistake of trying to claim Joe wasn’t involved in this case to Alina Habba, and it didn’t go well.”