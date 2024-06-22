Internet Reacts to a Hilarious 'Deep Fake' Clip of Biden in Home Alone 2: "This is So Funny"

Ever since his recent videos of himself 'zoning out' and 'awkwardly sniffing' from the G7 Summit in Italy went viral, President Joe Biden has been the target of nasty memes and trolls. As per Fox News, the footages were rejected by White House officials as 'cheap fakes' that showcased Biden having diminished mental capacity. Concurrently, a famous Home Alone 2 scene featuring a cameo of former President Donald Trump has been altered using 'deepfake' technology to include Biden instead of Trump. @TimRunsHisMouth posted the hilarious clip with the caption on X: "If Biden was in Home Alone 2 instead of Trump." In the short video, one can see the Democratic leader wandering off the corridors of the Plaza Hotel while protagonist Kevin McCallister - played by Macaulay Culkin, looks on.

If Biden was in Home Alone 2 instead of Trump... 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6U8hU3YE7p — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 21, 2024

Netizens had amusing reactions to the funny clip. @EYES_0F_T1ME mocked: "Pretty sure he would have stopped for a good sniff." @TitusR768462 tweeted: "Imagine, he beat Trump and is gonna do it again." @sharp_like chimed: "The beanie shield him from getting sniffed."

The beanie shield him from getting sniffed. — NicDomG (@sharp_like) June 21, 2024

@greg_blaire laughed: "Cheap Fake." @DevinDev39320 stated: "He has no idea where he is." In December 2023, Trump posted on his Truth Social that director Chris Columbus and the production team of Home Alone 2 'begged him to do a cameo.' “They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent,” Trump wrote. “I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired.”

He has no idea where he is🤫 — Devin Gilson (@DevinDev39320) June 22, 2024

However, during an interview with Business Insider in 2020, director Columbus narrated a different version. He said that because they 'couldn't rebuild' the New York hotel on a soundstage, he and his crew 'wanted to shoot in the lobby' of the Plaza. They thought they would just have to pay a fee to use the space, but Trump 'bullied' them into casting him for a cameo. “‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Columbus recalled Trump saying.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney

“So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Trump responded to the allegations. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”