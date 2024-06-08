Ivanka Trump Stuns 'The Kardashians' Fans with Cameo as Part of Kim Kardashian's 'Inner Circle'

Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party was full of surprises, especially when it came to the seating arrangement. While the reality TV queen was surrounded by her famous family and longtime friends, two unexpected guests nabbed prime seats right next to the birthday girl- Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez. The placement of Ivanka, daughter of former President Donald Trump, and Sanchez, fiancee of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, revealed they have rapidly become two of Kim's closest confidantes. The two were seated even closer than Kim's iconic "lifers" - her six lifelong best friends since childhood.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As guests arrived at the intimate Beverly Hills soiree hosted by Khloe Kardashian, all eyes were on the unlikely pair of Ivanka and Sanchez. They looked glamorous, with Ivanka donning a white sparkling number and Sanchez in a stylish strapless black gown with a slit. The duo were among the first to show up at the upscale Funke restaurant to celebrate Kim. When it was time to be seated for the birthday dinner, Ivanka snagged the coveted spot directly next to Kim on her right side. Lauren was just two seats away on Kim's other side, as per The Mirror.

ivanka trump at kim’s bday party in the new kardashians ep girl ur toast — grac¡e (@notdispleased) June 6, 2024

This seating arrangement made a loud statement - these two women have skyrocketed to the top of Kim's elite inner circle of "ride or die" besties, as per The Daily Mail. For fans who have been keeping up with Kim's friend group- the seating chart was a major shock. Ivanka and Sanchez's friendships with Kim are relatively new compared to her decade-spanning bonds with gal pals like Paris Hilton and La La Anthony. Yet the newcomers appeared to leapfrog Kim's lifers in importance. Their privileged seating at Kim's birthday dinner spoke volumes about their new "bestie" status with the reality mogul. However, the party served as an official debut for Kim's updated squad on her new reality show The Kardashians.

🚨🇺🇸KIM KARDASHIAN'S NEW BESTIES: IVANKA TRUMP & LAUREN SANCHEZ



At a Beverly Hills bash thrown by Khloe Kardashian, Ivanka, and Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos, were seated in prime positions next to Kim.



Kim and Ivanka's friendship began through their work on prison… pic.twitter.com/NnvzKngBAT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 6, 2024

When giving a toast, she called all attendees, new and old, her closest confidantes who keep her secrets. This new friendship sparked a backlash from some critics. Some felt that it was Kim's fame and connections that landed her daughter North an acting role. Kim faced criticism after someone asserted that Kim had "paid" to secure North's role and suggested that her daughter had been looked over despite being ideal for the cast. "This family has never been told 'no' and it's sad," one person commented.

Nevertheless, North was given a standing ovation when she made her theatrical debut as Simba in the Hollywood Bowl production of The Lion King. During the 30th anniversary event honoring the Disney classic, the ten-year-old displayed her talent while being watched by her loving parents, grandma Kris Jenner and aunt Kourtney Kardashian along with her husband Travis Barker.