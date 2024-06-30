Internet Promotes Trump’s ‘New Look’ and Says If He Grows a Beard It’s 'Game Over for the Liberals'

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are all set to face each other this week for the presidential debate after a hiatus of four years. As per BBC, since the two candidates are about to compete in front of millions, age is by far the most 'important factor'. Concerns about their physical and mental prowess could arise from any misstep, slip, or grammatical error. In the meantime, various AI images of Trump sporting a white beard have gone viral on X. MAGA supporters were enthralled with the 'tough' appearance and suggested that the Republican leader could alter his appearance for the debate. @manofbert tweeted: "If Trump grows a beard, it’s game over for the libs."

@Sir_SourLemon agreed: "I like that more than I should, I completely agree with what that beard can do for our country." @Accitentially chimed: "Dude that’s legit, he should grow one!" @smblue6778 complimented the image: "He looks amazing with a beard!" @MelissaRNMBA gushed: "He does. When he becomes an elder statesman, after his next term, he can wear it." @wells_sher stated: "He should have grown one and colored his hair for the debates. It would completely confuse Biden."

@8Divinechaos tweeted: "I saw a meme of him with a shaved head and a beard. That would be badass as well." @beggarsticks suggested: "I think he'd look great with a beard but I also think he may be one of those very few people who could pull off a mustache. A western cowboy mustache of sorts, not some creepy p*rn stache." @LLazaropolis praised: "A beard looks great on him! He looks like a Viking warrior." @DanGreg2468 said: "Almost looks like Charlton Heston in the Ten Commandments...Let We The People Go !!"

Jim Messina, a Democratic strategist stated, “There’s no hiding the fact that Biden’s 81, there’s no hiding the fact that Trump’s basically the same age," he said. "It’s not a contest of age, it’s a contest of policy and character.” “Part of what needs to happen on Thursday night is just to begin the conversation about the differences between them," Messina added. According to polls, voters are significantly more worried about Biden's age than they are about that of his opponent. If Trump prevails, however, he will surpass Biden as the oldest president before the end of his term.

73% of registered voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, said that Biden was "just too old to be an effective president." While 42% of registered voters had the same opinion about Trump. “It ought to be about both of them, but Biden looks his age,” Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics said. Even though a White House physician claimed that Biden is "fit for his age", recent years have seen an increase in the noticeable symptoms of his age, such as a lower speaking voice, sporadic memory loss, and a "stiffened gait" that his doctor partially attributes to arthritis.

In November, Trump's doctor released a statement confirming that his "cognitive exams were exceptional." Recently during a rally in Philadelphia, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the media's perceived bias against him. “If I say one word slightly out, they say, ‘He’s cognitively impaired,’” Trump said. "Whereas Biden can run into walls. He can fall off the stage. He can fall up the stairs. He falls up.”