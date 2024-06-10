Internet Lauds Trump for Doing a 90-Minute Rally Without Teleprompter in 100 Degrees: "Biden Can't"

Even a scorching heat couldn't stop Donald Trump from addressing his supporters. The former president is determined to return to the White House in November 2024 and he's willing to beat the heat (precisely 100 degrees) for a 90-minute showdown which left netizens in awe of him. Meanwhile, some internet users even compared his energy levels to POTUS Joe Biden.

No teleprompter?

No problem!

President Trump just finished up an EPIC 90 minute rally in 100° weather without notes or a teleprompter.👊

Joe could NEVER do that.

NEVER. pic.twitter.com/MhToXBhhvI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 9, 2024

An account @Brick_Suit on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video where he explained how ex-president Trump spoke without a teleprompter at 100 degrees while keeping his vigor and mental clarity intact. The account owner, a Trump supporter, compared the Republican front-runner with his political rival Biden who's been heavily scrutinized for his cognitive abilities.

I'd pay to see him attempt it. The video alone would be comedic gold. — Dammitkyle (@32purplebeans) June 10, 2024

The caption read, "No teleprompter? No problem! President Trump just finished up an EPIC 90-minute rally in 100° weather without notes or a teleprompter. Joe could NEVER do that. NEVER." The post amassed over 90K views and hundreds of comments from people who lauded Trump for pulling off a successful rally without notes or tech help.

Joe Biden would have no idea. Do you jump to the shark or risk electrocution? — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 10, 2024

A fan, @Lara_maga47, echoed the video's sentiment, "I love having a President who speaks without a teleprompter. President Trump so rocked it again!" Another supporter, @billysandytodd, attacked Biden for his lack thereof, "Biden can't even talk for 5 mins with a teleprompter." @waffle_ladders agreed, "Joe might be able to do 90 seconds... Waffles."

At Trump's rally today in Las Vegas, the fire department treated 24 people, and six people required transport to a hospital, according to a county spokesperson.



Most, if not all, calls were related to heat, per spox. — Eric Neugeboren (@eric_neugeboren) June 9, 2024

@vannacee asked the most valid question while also showing his support for Trump, "How did the attendees do in the heat? I hope there weren't any heat-related incidents. Any idea who scheduled the rally, knowing full well Las Vegas... heat...desert...and summer temps? Trump 2024."

WHAT?! Trump just ranted about sharks, boats, batteries, and water in an incoherent rant. Trump’s brain is malfunctioning every day at this point. This is utter nonsense. Go ahead, try to make sense of any of this… pic.twitter.com/y1Ha6EeGr0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 9, 2024

A Democrat, @harryjsisson, shared a video clip from the rally where Trump was rambling about sharks, boats, batteries, and some other unrelated topics, "WHAT?! Trump just ranted about sharks, boats, batteries, and water in an incoherent rant. Trump’s brain is malfunctioning every day at this point. This is utter nonsense. Go ahead, try to make sense of any of this…"

He didn't do 90 minutes of complaining without a teleprompter. It went out for a short period of time. — caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, more Trump critics like @onlythefactssir pointed out, "Trump was literally complaining about not having the Teleprompter working." Also, @DennisMSwanson1, reiterated, "He complained a few times that the teleprompter wasn't working, his microphone was too loud, etc. He made his "speech" longer by his complaining."

Trump: I don't care about you. I just want your vote pic.twitter.com/kfA88jMekj — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 9, 2024

A Biden fan account, @BidenHQ, shared a video of Trump saying, "I don't care about you. I just want your vote." In response, an X user, @tobeloved80, wrote, "He means every word, make no mistake, and it's quite evident in his actions that he means it."

The convicted felon Trump spoke at a rally on Sunday, June 9, 2024, and complained, "I got no teleprompters, and I haven't from the beginning. I pay all this money to teleprompter people. And I'd say 20 percent of the time they don't work, they don't work. The thing's waving around. They can't tie it a little bit tighter. I'm trying to look at," adding, "So we're all in this together, everybody. Just a mess," per The Hill.

Trump outpaces Biden on a range of qualities.

Biden does better on likability but many who don’t like the way Trump handles himself personally are voting for him anyway. pic.twitter.com/Ye5nCRRnDh — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) June 9, 2024

According to a new CBS News poll, both Biden and Trump are neck-to-neck both nationally and in key battleground states. While Trump outweighs his 81-year-old rival in qualities like effectiveness, more energy, and competency, Biden seems to win voters for his compassion.