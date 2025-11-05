Internet Explodes as Kentucky SecState Reminds Residents They Can’t Vote for New York Mayor or Virginia Governor

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams ate and left no crumbs when he reminded the public that they could not vote in the Virginia or New York City elections.

“We’re getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry,” he tweeted on X.

The internet almost broke. With close to 12 million views on his social media account, the tweet has gone viral.

The responses were gold as people found humor in a day that’s usually tense and fraught with anxiety as they watch the results of the polls filter in. Since 95% of the world’s bourbon whiskey is made in the state, many wondered if Adams had indulged or would be indulging after dealing with all the election enquiries.

There were those who tried to be helpful tweeting things like, “I think aligning major local elections with federal cycles would significantly simplify things for the average voter and probably bring out more consistent participation. It just seems like common sense for civic health.”

But by far, the majority of people loved the snark and responded in kind, or were just there for the laughs. As one X user pointed out, “I literally can’t stop laughing. This is the best tweet I’ve seen all day. 😂🤣😂” “Look, I’m not saying we need to make it harder to vote. But sometimes, I worry about the electorate,” another X user posted. pic.twitter.com/3iWV9D94nL — Declan M. Martin (@declanmar) November 4, 2025

2025 is an off-year election, with elections only being held in a few states and cities. The high profile races this year was undoubtedly the New York mayoral race and the election of the Virginia and New Jersey governors. Zohran Mamdani, Abigail Spanberger, and Mikie Sherill won the elections respectively, and it seems as if the races caught the imagination of many Americans including our Bluegrass kin.

But it seems as if Adams had to step in and remind Kentucky residents on social media that there was a reason the polls were closed.

As if Adam’s post wasn’t enough, he then made a follow up post which was equally hilarious. “Have I mentioned my repeated call for civic education,” he said.

Some were dumbstruck that the secretary of state was actually serious with his original tweet. One person remarked, “At least the voters of Kentucky are fired up to vote! That seems like a win Hopefully they can carry this enthusiasm over to when there is actually a ballot for them to vote on …”

Adams also spoke to Fox News saying that they were preparing for the next legislative session. He shared that they had learned so much from the previous year’s election cycle, part of which included that poll workers had not been there early enough to prepare for the day.

The Secretary of State also noted that there has been an increase in voter registration. Interestingly, there was an uptick of independent voters in the state.

Kentucky, next year okay?