Internet Compares Trump and Hitler After Ex-Prez Again Says Immigrants ‘Poison Our Country’

Former president Donald Trump used Nazi rhetoric about immigrants once again, prompting social media to draw comparisons between the ex-president and Adolf Hitler. Trump called into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on July 8 night, where the two talked about one of the biggest topics in the 2024 elections: incumbent President Joe Biden’s handling of the border.

Trump responded by referencing a rhetoric he'd been criticized for using before. Trump said, per Mother Jones, “Terrorists are coming in and they’re coming in, Sean, from mental institutions and insane asylums. They’re coming in from prisons and jails, from all over the world…and they’re pouring into our country as prisoners, as mental patients, they’re coming into our country, and they’re coming in also as terrorists, and this is poisoning our country.”

A user posted a picture of Hitler on X along with the caption, “When he [Trump] speaks I hear: [Hitler's image].” Another user slammed, “Total Nazi #TrumpIsACriminal #TrumpIsANazi,” while another in a similar vein commented, “Casual xenophobia and white supremacy.” “What's Adolf going on about now?” a user asked. “Oh look a lifelong racist sticking to his roots,” a user slammed.

“The only poison I see is dump and his maga GOP,” a user jabbed. “According to recent polls, Americans favour Trump on the economy, but Biden for not being a Hitler,” another user took a shot. “I think we should just go all in on calling Trump "Fat Hitler" Let's make it so!!!” a user trolled Trump on a separate post about Trump's plans of a 'physical Iron Dome'. A user slammed, “More Nazi rhetoric from Trump,” while another, in a similar vein, attacked, “Literally going full Nazi. Utterly disgusting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said to Hannity, “We’re gonna have to get these criminals,” calling them “very high level” and claiming that the alleged danger they pose is “very bad”. He added, “We’re gonna get ’em out. We’re gonna have the largest deportation in our history.” In the past, Trump has claimed that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" and that those who he considers to be political adversaries "live like vermin within the confines of our country" using language reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Many behavioral studies suggest feeding political rage with disdain and contempt generates a powerful animosity that raises the possibility of violence. Daniel Miller, a writer and attorney, cautioned the media to divert attention from Biden's debate performance temporarily and instead concentrate on Trump's praise for and use of Nazi terminology, per Raw Story. Miller said, "I get that Biden’s debate performance, as well as related issues, is news. But can we also spend some time on the fact Trump seems to have an odd interest & even an admiration of Hitler & Nazis?"

"Trump seemingly admires Hitler. Has read Hitler. Uses Hitler rhetoric. This is a relevant issue for many reasons. And someone should get to the bottom of this before Trump once again controls the most powerful military in the world. The voters DESERVE answers," Miller noted.