Internet Accuses Donald Trump of Swiping the Historic Resolute Desk – ‘Heist in Plain Sight’

Donald Trump is being accused of “swiping” a historical piece of furniture from the White House. Eagle-eyed social-media users spotted the detail in a photo taken at Mar-a-Lago, and the theories haven’t stopped ever since.

A photo taken at the President’s Florida resort is going viral. The snap very clearly shows a wooden desk that has been put on display in the lobby of the Palm Beach resort. Velvet ropes surround the desk, making it comparable to an exhibit that would be displayed at a museum.

February 2025: Trump has the Resolute Desk removed from the Oval Office to have it “lightly restored”. November 2025: A Resolute Desk is roped off in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago. He’s not just stealing and storing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago this time. pic.twitter.com/bnPfaGpJnK — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) November 8, 2025

Netizens were quick to note how the desk holds an uncanny resemblance to the Resolute desk that has been in the Oval Office for decades. The desk in question is deemed a historical piece of furniture as it has been in use for 150 years now.

Most people online believe the desk on display is the same one once used by John F. Kennedy. This realization left people asking why the desk was in Florida instead of Washington, D.C., where it belongs.

“That’s 100% the real desk. It’s a heist in plain sight,” one user wrote.“This is most likely the original! The fake one is in the WH. Remember, he stole statues and artwork last time too,” another added.

“Did he really swipe that?” a third chimed in while asking the question that was on everyone’s mind. Others recalled how the President had claimed that the Resolute desk needed refurbishing at the beginning of the year. Trump had informed the public that the desk would be taken out of the White House temporarily.

It was then replaced with the C&O desk for the time being. The desk is one of the six desks that have been placed in the Oval Office over the course of history. It was last used by President George H.W. Bush as a temporary replacement.

Trump claimed that the necessary had to be done because the Resolute Desk was in need of being “lightly refurbished.” The most popular theory now dictates that the desk sitting in the Oval Office is a replica and not the original.

“Remember this is the SAME MAN who stole classified files and kept them at Mar-a-Lago after his first term, yeah he Def stole that desk,” one user wrote. Another commenter accused him of ‘looting’ the White House. The same user alleged that the President was a criminal and expressed their shock at the Americans who voted for him.

“He probably stole everything from the east wing and will sell it to the highest bidder,” another added, referencing the demolition of the East wing, a move that has erupted in controversy.