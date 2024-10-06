Insiders Claim Ben Affleck Is Aiming for a Drama-Free Split With JLo: "He's Toying With Her"

After two years of marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially called it quits. The Hollywood power couple, who rekindled their romance nearly 20 years after their first engagement, is now navigating the complexities of a high-profile divorce. But while the split might seem amicable on the surface, insiders reveal that there’s more going on behind the scenes, with Affleck allegedly ‘laying on the charm’ to ensure the breakup doesn’t spiral out of control. Reports suggest, "They're not getting back together. He's just trying to make this breakup as clean as possible. He's laying it on a little thick because he doesn't want the divorce to blow up. One might say he's toying with her."

As per Radar Online, a source close to the couple revealed, "They're stuck in the middle, so the less combative this divorce is, the better it is for the children. That's Ben's No. 1 priority here – the kids." The couple, who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before hosting a lavish second wedding in Georgia the following month, had been facing intense scrutiny for months. Rumors of trouble in paradise swirled as early as spring 2024, with Lopez officially filing for divorce in August.

Jennifer Lopez divorce documents reveal ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for her split with Ben Affleck.



An insider revealed JLO felt “humiliated” by Affleck.



“Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two-year anniversary… pic.twitter.com/pcfAeb74S3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 23, 2024

She cited irreconcilable differences and, notably, did not mention a prenuptial agreement in her filings. Despite their split, Affleck and Lopez have been spotted together on multiple occasions, often in public displays of affection that have left fans wondering if reconciliation was on the horizon. In June, weeks after their official separation date, the couple was seen sharing a kiss while attending a basketball game for Affleck’s son, Samuel. Another insider, close to the situation revealed, Lopez "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision."

Divorce involves not only the famous duo but also their children. Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children–Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. For both Affleck and Lopez, shielding the kids from any emotional fallout is a top priority. As per People magazine, another insider added, "They want to show the kids that things are amicable. They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love." Behind the scenes, however, sources say Affleck struggled with aspects of their life together.

Lopez’s glamorous lifestyle, often filled with parties and public appearances, reportedly made it challenging for Affleck to maintain his sobriety. One source spilled the beans, "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation. It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."