Insider Reveals The Sad Reason Why Harry And Meghan May Not Be Invited For Royal Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not reconcile with the royal family this holiday season. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last celebrated Christmas at Sandringham back in 2018. The pair celebrated the festival on Vancouver Island in 2019 after resigning from their senior roles, and in the United States since 2020. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently explained to the Express, "The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying. Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there, no one could."

The Mountbatten-Windsors are looking forward to an intimate gathering at their favored winter destination after facing major health setbacks this year with Kate Middleton and King Charles III battling cancer. Having the Sussexes over, hence, is unlikely, particularly since Harry and his older brother, Prince William, are still at odds.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018, in Cardiff, Wales. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ben Birchall)

"The memories of royal Christmases they have shared on a couple of occasions appear to have been fond," the royal expert said. "Unfortunately these are not the only memories they have shared of the Royal Family, and the only sensible thing whilst a rift exists, and it is huge, is not to ask them, which is what has happened this year and what is likely to happen in the foreseeable future." Charlotte Griffiths, the Daily Mail editor told GB News that she believed Harry might make a solo trip to visit his estranged family but it is highly unlikely that he will stay at Balmoral. She also suggested that the ex-royals might choose their new $4.7 million Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club Portugal residence to spend the holiday season together.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie will be spending their Christmas holiday far from Buckingham Palace in Canada. They will be missing the Queen’s Sandringham estate gathering. @MattMcBradley reports from London. pic.twitter.com/9GLybB5kk0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 21, 2019

However, the Sussexes have been extended a warm welcome by the Spencers. Harry has always had support from his mother's side of the family. As per Marie Claire, Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has sent them a Christmas invitation. "Charles Spencer has invited Harry, Meghan, and the children to Althorp this Christmas," a source revealed. "It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it." This is because it would mean leaving Markle's mother alone for the holidays who is unlikely to make a trip down to the UK.

It has also been reported that the Spencers are trying to mend communication between Harry and William. "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors," the source concluded. Meanwhile, earlier this month, reports suggested that Charles wanted to see Harry's and Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Christmas as he has only met them a few times, and the recent health scare left him longing for a closer bond.