Insider Reveals Prince Harry Destroyed King Charles’ Trust With One 'Deeply Private' Phone Call

A once strong bond between King Charles and Prince Harry was left in tatters following a leaked phone call that destroyed any lingering trust the monarch had in his youngest son. On King Charles’ 75th birthday last year, Prince Harry reportedly reached out from his California home via video call. Alongside his children, Archie and Lilibet, Harry orchestrated a heartfelt moment where the youngsters sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to their grandfather. However, what should have been a private, treasured moment ended up leaked to the press the following day.

As per CheatSheet, the Sussexes were suspected of being behind the leak, which left King Charles deeply hurt. According to royal insider Rebecca English, the leak was considered ‘crossing a line,’ with one source stating, "A deeply private call between the King and his grandchildren and it ends up in a newspaper the next day. Really?"

The fallout was immediate, and this breach of trust was seen as a pattern of behavior from Harry who has previously shared private royal details in interviews, his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and his memoir Spare. The monarch, already reeling from Harry’s earlier revelations, now allegedly saw the Duke of Sussex as unreliable for confidential matters.

The leaked call has had lasting repercussions; for one, Harry was reportedly not informed in advance about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, learning the news only minutes before the public announcement. The same thing happened when Princess Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. Former royal butler Grant Harrold pointed out, “I think the trust with the Royal Family is a big issue and I think in the back of their minds they are always going to worry.” While King Charles may wish to welcome Harry back, assurances that past leaks won’t recur remain a prominent barrier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

As per Hello! Magazine, King Charles is not the only one who has a strained relationship with Harry. The two brothers of the royal family have not been on good terms either for a pretty long time. Despite Harry’s sporadic visits to the UK this year, including his attendance at royal engagements and funerals, his relationship with Prince William remains frosty. William reportedly felt ‘utterly betrayed’ by Harry’s revelations in his memoir and would prefer if his brother stayed away from England.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Yet, according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, any meaningful reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry cannot occur without William’s involvement. Hardman revealed, “Any discussion between the King and Harry must involve William…This makes their fractured relationship even more complex.” Another factor complicating reconciliation is King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment. Royal aides reportedly advised against holding emotionally charged discussions at a time when the King needs to focus on his health.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Matt Dunham)

Adding to the tension is Harry’s legal battle against the UK government regarding his security arrangements. The case places King Charles in a troubled and awkward position, as his son sues his ministers in his courts. If Harry were to share private conversations with his father during the case, it could create significant legal challenges for the monarchy.