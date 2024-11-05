King Charles Asked Kate Middleton to Rechristen Her Name to Avoid Future Royal Clash

King Charles III had a major suggestion for changing the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's name. The British monarch wanted her to change the spelling of her name to suit the royal protocols. Years before her marriage to Prince William, King Charles had asked Kate to change the spelling of her name from Catherine, which was her full name, to "Katherine," to avoid a royal clash.

Kate Middleton and King Charles smiling at each other at a royal event. (Image Source: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the Princess of Wales was pressed to alter the spelling upon the King and Queen Camilla's strict suggestion. The bombshell memoir, which exposed the family dynamics of the British Royal Family, alleged that the British monarch asked the Duchess of Cambridge to change the initial of her name from "C" to "K."

Harry has already told us in his memoir Spare that Charles and Camilla insisted Cate change the spelling of her name to Kate because they wanted to be the only ones in the family with C names. It’s their special thing. That’s why. — Rebecah Boynton (@becboynton) March 11, 2024

The Duke of Sussex noted the reason in the memoir: "There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. They suggested making it Katherine with a K. I wondered now what came of that suggestion," as reported by OK! Sharing what happened next, Harry added, "I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said 'You listening to this?' His face was blank." However, the request was not adhered to and Catherine didn't change her initials. Fortunately, though, this did not impact her relationship with the royal in-laws as they share a warm relationship.

According to Vanity Fair, Professor Anrianna Chernock shared why Catherine went with her nickname Kate during her college days. "It doesn't hurt her that the American press especially refers to her as Kate Middleton. It's precisely her middle-class origins, and that name, that won her over to so many people in the first place. So that reminder can only help her."

I love how they're forcing the name "Catherine" on us but World media still calling her "KATE middleton". pic.twitter.com/SO0Bwib0uY — Prince Max (@MrMaximilan) January 23, 2024

Back in 2008 according to Daily Mail, Kate asked her friends to address her as Catherine, given that it was the press that first started referring to her as 'Kate.' Her friends, however, expressed their surprise over the decision. "Everyone knows it's about to happen with Kate and William, but we were a little surprised about the request to call her Catherine. There's a distinct feeling that she has started to become very aware of her position."

The friend also added, "No one ever referred to her as Kate, ever. It doesn't irritate her, even when the photographers shout her name out. She's not so precious as to correct them. But her family and close friends have always called her Catherine and that's the way she prefers it." The future Queen often uses her initials to sign her official emails, including her messages and posts on social media, such as on X (formerly known as Twitter).

