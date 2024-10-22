Insider Reveals One A-Lister Who ‘Knows Exactly What’s Going On’ With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ended their two-year marriage in August 2024. Despite the swirling rumors, the former couple remained silent about their split until Lopez officially filed for divorce. While Affleck continues to stay out of the spotlight, a source recently claimed that he is leaning on his close friend, Matt Damon, for support. According to the insider, Damon who enjoys working together with Affleck, 'knows exactly what’s going on' with his pal as the divorce progresses.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Kevin Winter)

“Ben’s very focused on work and his kids. He’s staying busy and happy. He’s very close with Matt. Matt is Ben’s confidant," the source added, according to People magazine. Damon is reportedly still also close to JLo. The two were recently spotted together at the Toronto premiere of their new movie, Unstoppable. Earlier, in September, an insider revealed to InTouch Weekly that Damon finds himself caught in the middle while the feuding pair relentlessly go after each other.

Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand as they have a serious conversation at Toronto Film Festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UKjJypHAR — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) September 8, 2024

“He’s been liaising with her on the rollout of the movie [Unstoppable], so he’s on calls with her all the time, and she has opened up to him about how much she’s hurting,” the source said. “He’s been trying to reason with Ben to be a little bit more compassionate to the fact that she’s humiliated right now.” The source mentioned that Damon attempts to remain neutral between the exes, though his loyalty leans more toward Affleck. “It’s a really tough spot for Matt because of course he wants to support his buddy, but he’s also got to maintain this relationship with JLo, and when he hears her side of things, he just feels awful for her."

On the other hand, Affleck reportedly feels that Damon doesn’t fully get the 'hell he went through' during his marriage to Lopez and doesn’t want his buddy to 'lecture' him. “He says if Matt, or anyone, were in his shoes they would have run from that marriage 10 times faster,” the insider continued. Regarding Lopez's decision to end the marriage, a source recently revealed that the star "didn't want to file for divorce," but "just felt like she had no choice" as nothing was going to change with Affleck. The source disclosed, "She was very upset about it. But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now."

Jennifer Lopez shines at the "Unstoppable" premiere with Matt Damon as Ben Affleck is a no-show. pic.twitter.com/qVWMD7UhV3 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 9, 2024

Lopez opened up about the breakup during her Interview magazine cover feature. She acknowledged that the heartbreak 'almost took [her] out for good' and hence she is not looking for anybody right now. She stated, "...Because of everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f---ing do when it’s just me flying on my own? What if I’m just free?"