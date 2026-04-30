Insider Claims Donald Trump Privately Says He’s the Most Powerful Person to Ever Live

According to a Donald Trump ally, the 79-year-old president considers himself the most powerful person to ever live. Trump has used his power in sweeping ways. These range from military strikes on Iran to demolishing the White House’s East Wing for his $400 million ballroom project.

He has never been modest about his power. The insider told The Atlantic, “He’s been talking recently about how he is the most powerful person to ever live. He wants to be remembered as the one who did things that other people couldn’t do, because of his sheer power and force of will.”

The source also continued with another remark: “He is unburdened by political concerns and is able to do what is truly right rather than what is in his best political interests. Hence, the decision to strike Iran.”

White House press secretary Olivia Wales noted, “President Trump is fighting every day to deliver the strong, safe, and prosperous country that we all deserve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Trump’s decisions span several fronts. These include capturing the leader of Venezuela, pursuing plans for Greenland, and an ICE crackdown. All are framed as efforts to protect the U.S. He also has justifications for these decisions, even when they impact the citizens. He called avoiding a nuclear attack a good trade-off for a rise in fuel prices.

Trump holds himself in high regard. After the WHCD shooting incident, he compared himself to Abraham Lincoln. He said, “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you the most impactful people — the people who do the most, take a look at Abraham Lincoln. The people that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after,” he added.

“They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much.” His AI Jesus photo was deleted after backlash. His choice to pose as the Pope is another example. Both can be seen as signs of his need to be viewed as worthy of worship. Naming monuments, roads, and airports after him is a way to ensure he will be remembered.

Earlier, Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins University, weighed in on Trump’s behavior. He referred to it as psychosis and a narcissistic way of primitive thinking.

Gartner pointed out that Trump has a need to be worshipped and seen as powerful. He noted, “For instance, he wants to be seen as Jesus, the acting president of Venezuela, and even the leader of Iran. “He wants to be all of these things at once.”

Recently, Trump also referred to himself as king while the royals are on a four-day official visit. Meanwhile, the president’s plans to run for the third consecutive time have led to several No Kings protests.