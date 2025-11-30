Inside Trump’s Bedroom: Wolff Says President Ate McDonald’s in Bed Like a “Feral Child”

A biographer has disclosed some of the Donald Trump’s disgusting bedroom habits, and the reason it concerns people because it has caused chaos in the White House. Michael Wolf is known for his numerous books on the President, during his Presidency and is also and is also the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, said that there was a “major kerfuffle” when Trump initially moved into the White House in 2017 because “he didn’t like to eat in the dining room.”

Wolf was given access to the White House during the first few months of Trump’s term, and he claimed that Trump “liked to eat in his bedroom.” “In the bed, I suppose,” he said, adding, “When he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, you know, like the feral child.”

It was that time in the White House when the President’s favorite dish “was always a burger,” claimed Wolff, and Trump would “send out for” the same. Joanna Coles, the co-host of the show, also asked Wolff if the President ever took precautions with his food, like a testergiven the previous attempts on his life. Wolff replied to this by saying, “Well, his food tester is Mr. McDonald.” He further said, “One of the reasons that he likes McDonald’s is that all this food is prepackaged, and nobody’s hands touch it. Therefore, it’s much safer.”

The thing which is well documented in this statement is the President’s preference for McDonald’s. Donald Trump even stated him as one of the “all-time most loyal customers” of the franchise at a McDonald’s economic summit earlier this year. Following the summit, the White House, in their X handle, posted an AI-generated photo of McDonald’s golden arches on top of the Executive Mansion, which eventually resulted in online trolls.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, also talked about the President’s go-to McDonald’s order in his 2022 memoir, Breaking History: a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake.

Trump: "No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. I like the fish. Khhhhh. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though please. Seriously." pic.twitter.com/inNSteltbF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

On the podcast, they further discussed if Trump has “disordered eating,” to which Wolff said, “I would say if orderly eating is somewhat of a broad palate, he certainly does. I mean, it’s incredibly limited. It’s basically limited to… beef.” He added, “I think he’s having a hamburger for Thanksgiving.”

Wolff also gave rise to a speculation that Trump would host a holiday buffet at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “Trump loves a buffet. And the Trump people love to point out, this is not a hotel buffet—which has been really devalued over the years—this is like the old-fashioned buffet,” he said. He also said, “There’s the hams, the pork station, the beef station, and the lobster station. They speak of this as a real kind of achievement to be able to go to the buffet at the golf club.”