Inside Tina Turner’s Turbulent Marriage to First Husband Ike Turner: ‘I Was Miserable the Whole Time’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence, suicide and sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

The late Tina Turner was renowned for her rock ‘n’ roll hits that took the world by storm. The legendary singer composed many big hits like What’s Love Got to Do With It, Proud Mary, River Deep, Mountain High and more, which are fondly remembered by her fans.

Apart from her career in music, Turner also made headlines for her stormy relationship with her husband, Ike Turner.

Turner is referred to as a survivor and a pioneer in women’s empowerment, whose survival story sent shockwaves after her candid interview with People in 1981. In the interview, Turner shared the truth about her life behind-the-scenes with her reportedly abusive husband.

Here are five moments cited by The List from Turner’s marriage with Ike that are still talked about today:

They Visited a Brothel on their Wedding Night

Tina Turner’s relationship with her first husband, Ike Turner, was a tragic and tumultuous period in her personal life and her career. https://t.co/dArHztE9Cv — The List (@TheListDaily) March 12, 2026

A wedding night is generally considered to be a very special moment for a newly married couple. In Turner’s case, it reportedly turned out to be a horrifying experience that she was unable to forget. She recalled visiting a brothel with Ike right after their wedding in 1962, despite her arguments.

She described the brothel as more “gynecological than erotic” and recalled her experience at the time. Turner claimed, “I was miserable the whole time, on the verge of tears, but no escape.”

After meeting in 1950s during a performance, the two tied the knot in 1962. However, according to reports, Turner didn’t romantically have feelings for Ike but went ahead anyway. She reportedly began learning about who he truly was after they married.

Ike Forced Turner to Perform Right After She’d Given Birth to Their Son

What a woman, what a performance — Tina Turner delivering “Proud Mary” like no one else… pic.twitter.com/M6SaQmbNpB — Melodies & Masterpieces (@SVG__Collection) April 26, 2025

In the 1981 interview with People, Tina also talked about the time Ike forced her to perform just after she’d given birth in 1960. The couple welcomed their son, Ronnie Turner, on October 27, 1960.

According to reports by the publication, Turner was still being physically abused by Ike. After she gave birth, he reportedly forced her to hop back into the spotlight, merely weeks after her delivery. This is medically not advisable for new mothers.

When she reflected on her relationship with him, Turner claimed to feel scared for him while also deeply caring about him at that time. She was worried about his well-being if she had walked out at the time.

The Violence Deeply Affected Their Intimate Life

For almost two decades, Tina Turner was battered and brutalized in one of the most famous marriages in R&B history. Then she put those years behind her and became the hottest female act on three continents. Revisit Rolling Stone’s 1984 cover story. https://t.co/afe05Di7PY — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 24, 2023

The reported violence, unfortunately, seeped into the cracks of their intimate lives as a married couple. In her 2018 memoir, My Love Story, Turner described her intimate relationship with Ike. She revealed that she had not given her consent to be intimate on many occasions with Ike. And on most occasions, it would later transition to physical abuse.

Turner claimed, “It had become an expression of hostility — a kind of sexual assault — especially when it began or ended with a beating.” These instances would reportedly often result in a black eye, bruised lips and other serious injuries.

It wasn’t just Turner who was open about the reported domestic violence in her marriage. Ike, too, had opened up about beating his wife like “an average guy.” Speaking to Spin in 1985, Ike commented on reportedly abusing his wife.

Calling her accounts “exaggerated,” Ike said, “People buy bad news, dirty news. If she says I abused her, maybe I did.”

The Couple’s Children Witnessed the Abuse

Tina Turner’s darkest moments have long circulated in the media. But a new HBO documentary, “Tina,” also tracks the resilience after the trauma, giving the singer the last word on her legacy, @hannahgiorgis writes. https://t.co/jINgbLuoLP — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 27, 2021

The couple shared a total of four children. Ike had two sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, from his relationship with Lorraine Taylor. Apart from Ronnie, Turner had a son, Craig Raymond, from her relationship with her former bandmate, Raymond Hill.

The popular HBO documentary Tina revealed that Turner’s children had also witnessed the abuse inflicted on their mother. Craig recalled his personal experience of watching Ike abusing his mother. He recounted hearing “screams” from the back room where Ike would reportedly abuse his wife.

Craig remembered his and his siblings’ reaction when they were witnessing the abuse. Craig said, “We were so petrified, we were in bed with the covers over our heads…”

Ike Reacted Coldly When Tina Attempted Suicide

Legendary singer @LoveTinaTurner now 78, has written a memoir, “My Love Story,” and opens up about her years with Ike Turner, falling for a younger man, Buddhism, and the suicide earlier this year of her son https://t.co/G9LtSQYE8k pic.twitter.com/G7gfBSq5nE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 14, 2018

In the previously mentioned memoir My Love Story, Turner recalled the time she attempted suicide six years after marrying Ike. Her memoir suggests she attempted to overdose on pills. Her efforts, however, were thwarted by her husband. He had found her just in time to give her the medical attention she needed.

Without diving into much detail, Turner recalled “honestly choosing death.” She also claimed that Ike was reportedly cold when she had a brush with death. He had reportedly even claimed she “should’ve died.”

Turner is a survivor whose life continues to be an inspiration to countless people across the world. Her courage, determination, passion for music and smile-through-it-all attitude remain as a reminder and testament of who she was, through her songs.