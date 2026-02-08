Inside Stephen Miller and Katie Miller’s Lavish Lifestyle

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is one of Washington’s most polarizing figures. The California native began his political career in 2016 as a senior policy adviser, writing speeches for Donald Trump, including the acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The Duke University alum’s journey from an ambitious youngster in California to becoming one of the key strategists in the Trump administration is a story of hard work, resilience and luck that led to several life-changing career opportunities.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Stephen Miller is married to Katie Rose Waldman Miller, a political communications professional who served in several important roles within the Trump administration. Long before she met her husband, she worked hard and achieved milestones in her political career.

Katie Miller also worked as an adviser and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from January to May 2025. According to sources, Katie and Stephen met through mutual friends in 2018 and were engaged a year and a half later.

They have three children together: a 5-year-old daughter, Mackenzie; a 3-year-old son, Jackson; and a 2-year-old son, Hudson.

Stephen and Katie Miller clearly have a taste for the finer things in life, judging by the MAGA couple’s luxury holidays, private jet trips, and plenty more. https://t.co/bdd4Lc01rI — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) February 5, 2026

The couple’s wedding was one of the most prominent political pairings of all time, with President Donald Trump attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Consequently, the couple’s collective hard work, focus and determination have also led them to become part of the MAGA world, which comes with some very real perks.

In addition, Stephen and Katie Miller have long enjoyed a taste for luxury, with their collective net worth estimated to be in the millions, along with the benefits that come from being part of the MAGA circle and holding high-profile jobs.

However, since Stephen Miller’s return to power under President Donald Trump’s second administration, the couple’s lifestyle appears to have reached a whole new level.

The couple usually maintains a relatively private personal life despite their public roles, but according to Vanity Fair, a guest at the Millers’ wedding once overheard Katie Miller casually bragging that her husband “hadn’t flown commercial in years.”

The most perfect day, the most perfect man surrounded with more love than we both could have ever dreamed. Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller 2.16.20 pic.twitter.com/hMu6joPbN3 — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) February 17, 2020

Similarly, in October 2025, the Millers listed their upscale Arlington, Virginia, home for $3.79 million—nearly $1 million more than what they paid for it just two years earlier. The sale comes after protesters reportedly wrote political messages on the sidewalk outside the property.

The Millers quickly moved into government-funded military housing, typically reserved for senior officers housing ultimately paid for by taxpayers and provided at no personal cost to them.

According to Fast Bull, Stephen Miller’s major earnings reportedly come from government salary, consulting, speaking engagements, and policy advocacy. Other perks reportedly include lavish vacations to VIP sporting events and exclusive social gatherings.

For instance, in June 2025, Katie Miller shared photos from a lavish family getaway to Sea Island, Georgia, posting images of poolside lounging, horseback riding, and fishing excursions. “Slowing down to enjoy some island time,” she captioned the Instagram pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Miller (@katiemiller)

The vacation wasn’t their first trip to the exclusive barrier island. The year prior, Katie posted another batch of sun-soaked photos from Sea Island.

In September 2025, Katie posted photos from a Washington Nationals game at Nationals Park, part of what she described as a “beautiful weekend.” She also frequently shares pictures with Donald Trump, often applauding him for his political decisions.

In December, Katie shared a collection of photos from high-end holiday parties across the capital, declaring that “Christmas Party DC Season” had officially come to an end.

Likewise, the couple rang in the New Year at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, before posting a joint photo revealing a baby bump in the shot, captioned “Happy New Year!” The couple is set to welcome their fourth child, as they attended Trump’s Mar-a-Lago soirée, which reportedly cost $1,450 per guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Miller (@katiemiller)

Currently, Katie Miller has started her own podcast called “The Katie Miller Podcast,” which aims to give Conservative voices a chance to share their thoughts and opinions.

The podcast will discuss lifestyle, politics, and current events as several famous figures like Kash Patel and Elon Musk, grace the couch. It is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Rumble, and X.

Disclaimer: All information mentioned in the article is taken from secondary sources. Inquistr does not own any responsibility for them.