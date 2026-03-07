Inside Sean Hannity’s Relationship With Fiancé Ainsley Earhardt

Popular journalist Sean Hannity is known for his pro-Trump coverage and hosts his own political program, The Sean Hannity Show, on Fox News.

The New York City native, who worked as a newspaper delivery boy, became one of the most-watched hosts on TV and the most-listened-to hosts on radio.

Hannity’s career path is truly one of a kind, but his personal life could fill an entirely different chapter. Whenever a well-known conservative figure steps into the spotlight, curiosity about their private world only grows, drawing increased media scrutiny.

Sean Hannity met his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, in 1991 when he worked at WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama. The pair married in 1993, and they have two children together. In 2020, the couple announced that they had divorced the previous year, but had separated years prior.

Hannity later began a relationship with his co-host Ainsley Earhardt. Their engagement has received considerable public attention and speculation.

Before crossing paths with Hannity, Earhardt had already walked down the aisle twice. Hannity first opened up about their relationship on The Katie Miller Podcast, offering a rare glimpse into his private world for the first time in years.

The List reports that the couple maintains a long-distance relationship, with Hannity in Florida and Earhardt in New York for her professional engagements. Despite the miles, he insists they never miss a weekend together, always putting her first.

“It’s kind of like, when I’m with her, I’m on vacation.” Given their time apart, Hannity emphasized, “We’ve never missed a weekend.” Though the couple appears to handle the distance with ease, some onlookers wonder if they are simply basking in an extended honeymoon phase.

Hannity credits their packed schedules for keeping the relationship strong. He remarked that he might ‘drive her crazy,’ suggesting that their busy schedules help maintain balance in the relationship.

The journalist claimed he left the Catholic Church in 2019, citing “institutionalized corruption.” Yet, as he grew older, his relationship with God became more profound.

Hannity also pointed out that their shared faith, values, and her support are major reasons the relationship works. However, people were not convinced enough.

Consequently, Hannity shared on the Katie Miller Podcast that Ainsley Earhardt requested him to get their boss’s permission before asking her out to maintain basic workplace ethics. “She insisted I ask my boss,” he added.

Many thought that the long-distance relationship was based on personal convenience and would not pass the test of time. However, the couple got engaged in December 2024. Hannity described feeling nervous before proposing, with his main concern being whether she would accept.

“The only thing I had in the back of my head is ‘what if she says no?'” he recalled. His remark suggested the couple may not have extensively discussed marriage beforehand, though Earhardt ultimately accepted the proposal with a “yes.”

While everyone is waiting for the duo to tie the knot, the podcast interview offered a rare look into Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt’s relationship.