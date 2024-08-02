Inside Lady Gaga's Secret Engagement to Michael Polansky That’s Been Under Wraps for Months

Lady Gaga is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky. The news came as a surprise for both her fans and the entertainment industry. The star allegedly kept it under wraps for months as per a source close to the couple, People reported. They claimed that Polansky popped the question to Gaga on her 38th birthday in March, at a dinner party with pals. The Poker Face hitmaker chose not to wear her engagement ring to avoid media scrutiny.

"The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise," the insider revealed. The two, much to the joy of their loved ones, are currently planning their dream wedding as per reports. "Everyone’s excited about them getting married," the source exclaimed. As for Gaga, she is "the happiest with Michael." "They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of," they added. The couple also has been chalking out ambitious plans for the future. "They both would love to have a family," the source said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rob Carr

"Things are completely different with Michael and Stefani (Gaga's real name is Stefani Germanotta) is on cloud nine," another insider revealed to The US Sun. "It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is." The insider continued, "She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable, and loving presence in her life, something she hasn't had for a long time. He isn't in showbiz and isn't fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that's been monumental for Stefani." Gaga was first linked with Polansky in 2019. The couple has maintained a relatively low profile since going public with their romance at the beginning of 2020.

“My best friend in the whole world is here tonight. Michael Polansky is here tonight, God bless him. I just spend everyday with my best friend, I never thought this could happen. This is for you babe.” - Lady Gaga dedicates Bad Romance to Michael ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7GZdwIzOu9 — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) June 30, 2024

The exciting news came during the ongoing Paris Olympics where Gaga performed as a part of the opening ceremony. She was recorded introducing her tech entrepreneur partner as her fiancé to Gabriel Attal, the prime minister of France. The Judas singer was once also engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and subsequently to talent representative, Christian Carino, in the past.

In an earlier 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga had gushed over Polansky calling him 'her whole life'. Polansky is one of the co-founders of the Parker Foundation, which aims to support worldwide public health and civic engagement. Meanwhile, on the work front, the A Star is Born actress has been gearing up for her upcoming seventh studio album. Additionally, her movie Joker: Folie à Deux, opens in theaters in October, where she stars as Harley Quinn, the love interest of the villain.