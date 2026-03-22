Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom’s Divorce and Life After Separation

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom married in 2001. At first, they seemed happy together, but that was not the case for long. When Gavin Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco, they rose to fame quickly. Harper’s Bazaar published a long piece on them, comparing them to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. However, according to The Washington Post, their career ambitions may have interfered with their relationship. According to Aaron Peskin, they seemed to have a temporary quality. In fact, when Guilfoyle moved to New York just a few days after Newsom was sworn into office, this appeared to be true. In 2006, they decided to part ways.

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle began living apart because of their careers, which had a significant impact on their relationship. Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke to The Washington Post, where she shared her experiences of living in different places due to her career path. Their divorce was later announced to the public.

A source revealed that the couple had been living apart because of their careers. Distance had a negative impact on their relationship. Despite that, the couple had no major problems, as it was a friendly divorce. After the divorce, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle went their separate ways. Guilfoyle’s new relationship made her a prominent figure in national politics.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s career received a boost when she became associated with the inner circle of Donald Trump, as reported by The Washington Post. Her association with Fox News also made her part of Trump’s inner circle. Subsequently, Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. after his divorce from Vanessa Trump. On the other hand, Newsom married Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose films, including The Mask You Live In, are widely recognized for addressing gender issues.

One of the major political and personal changes came in the next phase of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s life, when she began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. After leaving Fox News, Guilfoyle decided to work in alignment with Donald Trump and his politics. As noted in an article in Elle, the media focused on her role in the campaign. The two were frequently spotted during campaign activities, which helped solidify their relationship politically.

The unlikely moment Gavin Newsom knew it was over with Kimberly Guilfoyle https://t.co/2L4s1lbclQ — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) February 25, 2026

Besides that, the experiences that they had, like going out for outdoor activities and traveling, were shared through the various media platforms. The messages were being sent even during the lockdown of 2020, just like the time they began dating. The direction that Guilfoyle had taken was clear, where she had to make a transition from being a journalist to politics.

One of the most significant political changes in Kimberly Guilfoyle’s life was when she joined Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election in 2020 as a finance chair. In this new role, Kimberly was supposed to raise funds for the campaign. According to Brad Parscale, who talked to The Hill, Kimberly was to help raise more funds for the campaign.

However, through her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly was able to advance in this role when they announced that they were engaged in 2020. However, in 2024, they announced that they were breaking up. After this, Kimberly joined another role as a diplomat in Greece as an ambassador, while Trump Jr. moved on with Bettina Anderson.