Inside Jennifer Lopez's New Netflix Deal Following Sudden Summer Tour Cancellation

Jennifer Lopez will soon be a part of the 2023 film adaptation of Emily Henry's book Happy Place. As reported by Deadline, Netflix selected the bestseller for Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions. Writers are reportedly meeting with producers and streaming execs to discuss the possibility of turning the book into a series. Lopez and Netflix have been quiet on the matter as of now.

Henry has not yet commented on the rumors, although she did talk about film adaptations in an interview with Elle in April. She told the outlet, "The thing that’s exciting to me about the [film] adaptations is that they’re collaborations. You get to work with a group of people, and they put their own voice and thumbprint on this thing, and it becomes something you could never make on your own. That is such a fun experience."

The protagonists of Happy Place are the idyllic college sweethearts Harriet and Wyn, who dated for four years before secretly breaking up. Even though they've been apart for five months, the fictitious couple doesn't tell their closest friends about their relationship status. While spending every summer together in a quaint Maine home for the last decade, they are still keeping their breakup a secret at their annual buddy group retreat. Harriet and Wyn act as if their relationship is thriving so as not to disappoint the others.

Last month, Lopez decided to spend more time with her loved ones, so she called off her This Is Me...Live summer tour. The actress and singer expressed her 'totally heartsick and devastated about letting you down' in an open letter to her admirers. She shared this on her website Onthejlo, "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again." Following in the footsteps of 2002's This Is Me..., Then restored relationship with husband Ben Affleck served as the inspiration for this year's This Is Me...Now, which was published in February. A love story musical film titled This Is Me...Now was released with the new album. The film was ambitious, self-funded, and included cameos from many famous people.

Unfortunately, the new work ran into some problems during its summer tour, which was meant to be its last installment. Many of the tour dates scheduled for the latter half of August were postponed or canceled in March. At the time, insiders informed EW that a 'logistical issue' was to blame for the cancellations, but this led to conjecture that poor ticket sales were to blame. Then, in April, the tour changed its name to reflect its new emphasis on Lopez's biggest hits throughout her career rather than her most recent album.

Despite the buzz around the film and accompanying documentary, which went on to become a hit on Amazon's streaming lists, This Is Me...Now was among Lopez's least popular albums. Although it reached number one on the Top Album Sales list, it never made it beyond its debut and high of number 38 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. As per EW, the very next week, it dropped out of the rankings altogether.