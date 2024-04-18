Inside Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Wild Parties with Jeffrey Epstein and His Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump was a party animal, and the multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein joined him in the fun. Their association dates back to the 80s when the later-convicted sex offender's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, introduced the former president to Jeffrey. The duo was often spotted hanging out in high society soirees.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Both the financier and the politician shared common interests, which prompted them to hang out often. They were also neighbors. Multi-millionaire purchased a Palm Beach property in 1990 worth nearly $2.5 million, which was adjacent to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate he bought for $5 million in 1985, reported Cosmopolitan.

Numerous footages were released where Trump was seen having fun with his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss alongside Jeffrey and his ladylove Maxwell. A decade later, the Republican converted his estate into a private club with a 20,000-square-foot ballroom. A video clip from November 1992 emerged showcasing a friendly exchange between the two.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

It was released in 2019 from the NBC archives, where Trump smiled and grooved surrounded by young women at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in the presence of Epstein. Although their voices couldn't be heard in the loud music, the politician appeared to be pointing, "Look at her back there – she's hot."

At another point in the clip, Trump seemed to have whispered something to Epstein, which made him laugh out loud, per The Guardian. Photos from another Mar-a-Lago party emerged where the former president hung out with Epstein and their girlfriends, Melania and Maxwell, from February 12, 2000.

However, Trump "banned" the millionaire from his Mar-a-Lago private club after the sex offender hit a teenage daughter of one of the members, according to a book called The Grifter's Club. By then, Epstein wasn't arrested for allegedly taking 'sexual favors' from a 14-year-old girl.

Epstein and Trump's epic friendship was the talk of the town. Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor, said, "In those days, if you didn't know Trump and you didn't know Epstein, you were a nobody." Though the politician was a big name at the time, the pedophile was no less.

Epstein owned bespoke private planes and jaw-dropping properties, with the cream of the society having close connections with him. However, despite being the life of the party, he maintained aloofness and mystery around his professional and personal life. But, Trump spoke about his lengthy friendship with him in an interview.

In a 2002 article on Epstein, Trump was quoted saying, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years," reported New York Magazine. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman, recalled arranging a party for Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PerezHilton.com (@perezhilton)

"I arranged to have some contestants fly in," revealed Houraney. "At the very first party, I said, 'Who's coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.' It was him and Epstein," per The New York Times. The duo were photographed on several occasions in the 1990s till the early 2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Western Journal (@thewesternjournal)

Together, they attended the same dinner parties, for instance, the one Mr. Epstein hosted for Prince Andrew, where the guest list also included Ron Perelman and Mort Zuckerman, among others. The sex offender died inside a prison while awaiting his trial.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 3, 2023. It has since been updated.