Inside CNN Anchors Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins’ Rumored On-Set Tiff

CNN’s prime anchors, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, might have a more controversial behind-the-scenes anecdote than they showed during live telecasts in the past.

The two first collaborated by co-anchoring on CNN’s This Morning. It was believed that, being level-headed, they would form a dynamic team. But the reality was different.

According to Nicki Swift, Lemon once lashed out at Collins after he believed she overshadowed him on-air in December 2022. A source also revealed that he allegedly screamed at Collins during an altercation, prompting her to storm out of the studio.

An insider later shared, “At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible. It’s messy.”

The altercation became so complicated that the duo, along with Poppy Harlow, skipped their plans to get drinks together before making a joint entry at the White House Christmas party.

Both Collins and Lemon arrived separately, making their feud more visible than before. Reports suggested that after the party, Lemon had a private late-night dinner with his agent Jay Sures, who also represented Collins.

The same month, just a week before the blowup, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed again. Lemon reportedly entered an awkward on-air debate with Collins and Harlow.

He claimed that the U.S. men’s soccer team should get paid more than the women’s team, even though they had secured zero wins at the World Cup.

Let’s remember why Don Lemon was fired from CNN. Misogynistic on air statements about Nikki Haley and her age. Did the same in comparing watching men’s vs women’s soccer. Created a toxic work environment with cohosts and others who worked at CNN. Once scolded Kaitlin Collins… — The Fall Of Rome (@FallofRome) January 30, 2026

This was one of many minor issues between the two that eventually led to something bigger. Collins allegedly once took offence at Don Lemon’s ‘prime’ comment at Nikki Haley.

Reports suggested that right after the statement, Collins and co-host Poppy Harlow allegedly left the set and took a break to process what they had just heard. However, there are no reports about what the two actually discussed during this time.

According to The Independent, another of Collins versus Lemon’s clashes occurred during the latter’s April 2024 wedding. Unlike many other colleagues from CNN, Kaitlan Collins was not one to attend the ceremony when Don Lemon tied the knot with Tim Malone.

Interestingly, Collins chose to attend a different wedding on the same day and even posted pictures from the event, which clearly mattered more to her.

Oh now you supporting Don Lemon where were all the co workers when he was fired to promote Kaitlin Collins now everyone supports Don such hypocrites — TallDeltaBoi (@TallDelta) January 30, 2026

Sources close to both parties occasionally revealed that Lemon had an alleged ego problem at the root of these altercations. An insider stated that the 59-year-old had a problem sharing the limelight with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Quite interestingly, it did not necessarily mean the end of all kinds of relationships between Collins and Lemon. While there were no official statements about this particular fallout, it was Collins who issued a neutral statement after Don got evicted by the channel. S

he had said, “Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget.”