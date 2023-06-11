Inside Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s ‘Organic Modern’ $5.1M West Hollywood Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have acquired a modern contemporary residence worth $5.1 million in West Hollywood, California. This property is conveniently close to their existing Beverly Hills home, which they obtained for $14.1 million back in 2016.

The couple has an impressive real estate collection that also encompasses two penthouses situated in the Nolita neighborhood of downtown Manhattan, New York City. Their initial purchase, made in May 2018, amounted to slightly over $9 million, while the second penthouse was acquired in April 2018 for $8 million, as per CNBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Real estate developer Benjamin Illulian constructed the West Hollywood spec house in the captivating "organic modern" architectural style. As mentioned in Illulian Realty's listing, the residence comprises four bedrooms and four bathrooms, covering a total area of 3500 square feet. Additionally, the property boasts an ample 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, making it ideal for enjoying the sunny California climate. Notably, it features a pool and spa, along with beautiful "floating gardens" adorning the patio.

As per Town&Country, within the residence, an abundance of natural light illuminates the interior, thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows that grace the space. The airy ambiance is enhanced by the use of light-colored woods, which contribute to a fresh and contemporary atmosphere. The renowned couple has ample room to relax, including a lavish master suite, a private office, spacious closets and bathrooms, and a cutting-edge kitchen equipped to accommodate Teigen's culinary expertise.

Image Source: Photo by Illulian Realty

The house showcases an elegant façade featuring a combination of glass and wood. The primary living area follows an open floor plan, where the kitchen takes center stage. The kitchen boasts a striking extra-long island adorned with marble and European-inspired cabinetry and designer Miele appliances, making it a prominent focal point of the space.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Ascending to the second floor, a set of elegant floating wooden stairs guides one to the master suite, which exudes tranquility with its soothing neutral color palette and sleek lines. The master suite further delights with a private balcony, providing a personal oasis for the famous couple. A custom-designed walk-in closet, crafted entirely from wood, offers ample space to accommodate the expansive wardrobes of both Chrissy Teigen, the host of Chrissy's Court, and John Legend, the EGOT winner. The master bathroom is a luxurious retreat, featuring dual vanities and opulent countertops adorned with veined marble.

A notable feature of the residence is the captivating presence of "floating" gardens, located on the second floor and equipped with a built-in drip system for convenient irrigation. Moving to the backyard, besides the previously mentioned covered patio, there is an outdoor fireplace, a modestly-sized plunge pool and spa, with a charming patch of lawn, completing the outdoor amenities, as per Architectural Digest.