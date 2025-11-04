Influencers Outraged After Being Kicked Out of Popular Food Market for Filming Reviews

Food Influencers were kicked out of a popular market in the U.K., leaving them confused and furious. Borough Market in London, one of the oldest and popular among tourists, is now asking influencers to have a permit before filming. Gerry del Guercio, owner of Insta page Bite Twice, was kicked out of the market while he was reviewing Humble Crumble.

He did not hesitate to share the moment with his 200K followers, “We get kicked out of Borough Market whilst reviewing the ridiculously overhyped £9 viral ‘Humble Crumble’.” The market is known for its artisan food stalls that often go viral on social media.

Visitors often line up for viral food items here. Now, vendors are asking influencers to apply for permission before recording or posting content. They are doing so to prevent any disruption to the customers who are already standing in line to get the food. However, not everyone agrees with their demand.

One argument is that the place is so crowded after people watch such review videos and feel tempted to try various items at the market. If they won’t watch such content on social media, they may not even come to the market. Getting prior permission may be welcomed by some professionals, but many may feel discouraged from even going there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite Twice 🍕🍕 (@bitetwicefoodreviews)



Many people were on the influencers’ side as they posted about the whole experience. One commented on Insta, “Humble Crumble, like many others, has expanded, gone viral, and, as expected, the quality has gone down massively. I first had it a few years ago and it was lovely – had it again a few months ago and had to bin it.”

Another one was confused, “Do you need permission if the review is favorable?” The third user called the vendors out, “That’s hilarious, as literally the reason all those vendors do so well is due to people’s social media posts lol.”

London’s historic Borough Market is asking social media influencers to seek permission from traders before filming food content on their phones pic.twitter.com/E0esOMLHzj — The Standard (@theLDNstandard) November 3, 2025



Several people also appreciated the food review, “Thanks for this! I see the queue and I keep thinking one day I’ll try it, but now I don’t need to!” Many called the price to be too high and the crumble to be average.

Gerry told The Times, “The modern concept of Borough Market now exists because of social media. It needs it. The whole not-recording thing is ridiculous — we’re just two guys with camera phones.”

Many social media influencers agreed and shared that they faced the same issues. Meanwhile, Borough Market may review their filming policy after the backlash, while their spokesperson revealed the filming policy is to avoid congestion in the market.