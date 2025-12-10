Influencer Mom Fires Back After Video Shows Kids Riding Without Seat Belts

A mom influencer, Kendra Greenwood, posted a wholesome video of her family—husband driving the truck and her two kids sitting with her in the front. She captioned it, “When I’m 80, this is where my mind will wander.” She wanted to remember it as a sweet moment that will be forever in her mind and hoped that her boys would remember it too.

But social media users were quick to point out that her kids aren’t safe in the truck without seatbelts, as they are not buckled in, not following the car seat rules.

One Instagram user pointed out, “Feels performative because you made it a post.” Some argued it felt staged because she looks directly into the camera on the word ‘reflection,’ though she could’ve easily synced the music afterward. As a mother wanting to make a video diary of moments with her family, she should not be shamed, and they know what’s best for their kids.

Her husband Evan Vara posted in comments that their kids may look unbuckled, but he made alterations to the vehicle so that the kids are securely fastened. He added when he worked on the truck he used a three point attachment system to the bench used to the car seat.

People commented back to her husband’s reply, supporting him, “People actually challenged your safety knowledge??” Another one posted, “hate that you even have to put a disclaimer on your family’s post about this: no one can just let things be what they are anymore. This is a precious post.”

One user even asked for advice from the father, “Can you send pictures of what you fabbed up? I’m tryna do something similar.” After that, Greenwood also shared a photo from earlier in which her kid is strapped to the truck.

Car seats do not perform any better than chest seat belts for kids aged 2 to 6 on preventing death or serious injury. These unnecessary car seat laws and norms have huge impacts on family formation. Update your priors! I don’t use a car seat past about 2.5 except for naps. pic.twitter.com/dqbB39srpZ — Ashley Fitzgerald (@RizomaSchool) September 27, 2024



She clapped back at trolls and mom-shamers, calling them the ‘bizarre parenting police.’ She said she had a photo from 7:55 to prove the child is safe. Furthermore she added that people may now think it’s AI and there’s no winning. She might be right since people just need one excuse to troll someone online and the video goes viral for the wrong reasons.