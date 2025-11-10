Influencer Finds a Gym Hack for Lazy People

Influencer Max Balegde shared his lazy hack for people who want to go to the gym but aren’t feeling motivated. He found a fun way to turn his laziness into an entertaining form of motivation. In his viral video, he revealed that he takes his Nintendo Switch to the gym so he can play games while walking on the treadmill.

This way, he stays entertained while also getting his step count up. He added, “At first, I was embarrassed about it. But then I realized, ‘I’m double, triple multitasking…catching Pokémon, fighting crimes,’ and working out all at once.”

It seems like a fun multitasking idea for people who struggle with laziness and need extra motivation to work out. Now, you may not be able to do any heavy lifting with this hack, but it can definitely help on a treadmill or StairMaster at the gym.

The clip received over 4 million views and thousands of likes on TikTok. Several people also chimed in with their own experiences. Balegde isn’t the first to discover this hack. Many commenters said they also use their devices while working out to make the gym less boring.

Along with gaming, some people watch shows, read books, scroll on social media, or shop online to bribe themselves into working out. Incentivizing workouts by making them entertaining helps ensure people stay motivated. Many experts call this type of multitasking “temptation bundling” or “activity bundling.”

Some experts also share hacks to fight laziness if you’re still looking for ways to overcome it. Activity bundling is all about combining a task that requires willpower with a pleasurable activity to make the difficult one feel easier.

A behavioral therapist agreed with the influencer’s hack, saying, “Pairing a preferred activity with something you hate is a great idea.” Another person who uses a similar trick commented, “I started watching Grey’s Anatomy for the first time, and I’m only allowed to watch it on the treadmill. It’s a good thing every freaking episode is a cliffhanger.”

This way, they can watch an entertaining show while staying active. Another user added, “I manage two hours on the StairMaster thanks to TikTok.” A third person said, “This is something I do, actually … I have a walking pad, and I force myself to only play video games if I’m walking too.”

This hack works for many; however, it does increase your screen time when you should be focusing on working out and building a stronger mind-muscle connection.