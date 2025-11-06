Indiana Science Teacher Charged With Battery for Allegedly Hitting Student Who ‘Spilled a Little Water’

Cherie Hofmann, 57, a science teacher, has been arrested for allegedly hitting her student. The Indiana teacher reportedly lashed out at a young boy for spilling water on his desk. She didn’t just stop there; instead, she told another student that she wished she could shoot him in the head.

Hofmann has been charged with one count of battery resulting in bodily injury and two counts of intimidation in retaliation for a prior lawful act, according to court records. She was taken into custody last month. Police say the incident occurred Oct. 22 at Corydon Central High School, about 125 miles south of Indianapolis.

Authorities have described the incident as an “altercation between a teacher and a student.” As the investigation goes on, Hofmann has been placed on leave until a conclusion is reached. In a statement, the district said, “Once the investigation is complete, any necessary disciplinary measures and actions will be taken in accordance with the findings of the authorities. We understand this is a concerning situation and want to assure you that allegations of this nature are taken seriously.”

‘Must’ve had a bad day’: Teacher slapped student for spilling water, told another, ‘I wish I could shoot you in the head,’ police say https://t.co/rHzPmtLkUh — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 5, 2025

“We are unable to share additional details at this time; however, please know this situation is being handled with proper care and our full cooperation,” they added. The Corydon Central High School has not yet addressed the situation. Madison Courier obtained a probable cause affidavit that provided additional details of the alleged incident and the Indiana teacher‘s arrest.

The victim reported to the school resource officer for South Harrison Schools that the incident unfolded on October 22. He was sitting in his assigned seat when he accidentally “spilled a little water” from his bottle on the table beside him.

According to the student, Hofmann, who was standing behind him, instantly hit him on the right side of his head with an open hand. “Don’t spill water on my tables,” she shouted. The victim said that the slap hurt him for a little while, then the pain subsided. Two other students who witnessed the incident also corroborated seeing the teacher batter the student.

Hofmann denied slapping the student, telling investigators she ‘gently patted’ him on the head. She also denied the claims that she threatened to shoot anyone. “I might think it, but would never say it,” Hoffman told investigators.

This was not the first time Hofmann had been accused of threatening students. Previously, on two instances, she threatened students. A female student reported that she threatened to slap her, according to a report by the Courier. She also claimed that the teacher told her about a third student that she wanted to “shoot him in the head.”

The student, who was the victim of her verbal abuse, confirmed that she directly looked at him and said, “I wish I could shoot you in the head.”