India Hicks Recalls Being Princess Diana’s Bridesmaid at Age 13: “It Was Quite a Tough Moment”

Princess Diana‘s bridesmaid India Hicks, who is King Charles‘ goddaughter, recently revealed her experience at the royal wedding to HELLO! She described being the royal bridesmaid as a ‘tough moment’ for her.

The wedding happened more than four decades ago and still gets discussed over its grand ceremony. Millions of people tuned in to watch the royal nuptials of Lady Diana and then-Prince Charles.

#OTD 43 years ago. The wedding of The then Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on 29 July 1981. pic.twitter.com/XZkgVcRloJ — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) July 29, 2024

India Hicks was just 13 years old when she served as a bridesmaid. It was a huge responsibility for Hicks. Charles’s second cousin and goddaughter, Hicks, went down memory lane along with her daughter, Domino.

They discussed some of the iconic looks over the years. During the interview, Hicks also looked back at the royal bridesmaid look. She said, “The thing about this is that it was a 1980s moment,” adding that her hairdo was alarming. When she got to know she would be the bridesmaid, she was filled with horror at wearing a puffy dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Magazine (@hellomag)

She added, “For me, it was quite a tough moment because I was quite a tomboy and I was never out of jeans. And I’d had this waist-length hair, and I cut it [short] in Henley-on-Thames with someone who I think had just graduated from hairdressing school.”

Hicks later said that the tomboy haircut influenced her approach to parenting. Her daughter added, “I think this is why I was never allowed a bob. Probably for good reasoning, too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Hicks (@indiahicksstyle)

In an earlier interview with PAPER Magazine, Hicks revealed that missing out on the wedding cake was the hardest part. However, her duties as the bridesmaid to handle Princess Diana’s 25-foot train were a priority. Diana also experienced nervousness night before the wedding.

Hicks helped Diana change into a “going away outfit.” Hicks also recalled a fun moment at the wedding when “Queen, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother ran across the courtyard of Buckingham Palace.”

Despite the challenges, being the bridesmaid was a memorable experience for Hicks. A wedding photo still hangs upstairs in their family home in Oxfordshire. Along with the photograph, Hicks also had keepsakes from the wedding, including a rose from a bridal bouquet set as a paperweight and a china pot with silkworms.

These were the same silkworms that spun the wedding dress. Overall, while it was a challenging experience at the time, it remains a special memory.