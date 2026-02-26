In Ivanka’s New Fam-Jam Album, Brother Barron Trump Steals The Show

Ivanka Trump attended the State of the Union 2026 earlier this week. While the event might be over, the social media updates have just begun on Ivanka’s part. Ivanka Trump posted new photos from the event, and she captioned them, “State of the Union 2026.” Ivanka shared pictures with her family, but her brother Barron Trump stole the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

A quick look at what the comments section of Ivanka’s post looked like. “OMG OMG Barron,” read one. A second one added, “Respect that the siblings are close.” Similar sentiments echoed in a comment that read, “I love that Ivanka and Barron seem so close.” Ivanka is Donald Trump’s daughter with the late Ivana Trump, who died at age 73 in 2022, while Barron is Trump and First Lady Melania’s son.

An Instagram user wrote, “Look at my boy Barron.” Inputs from another user: “Love the pic with Barron.” Here’s what another netizen wrote, “The little biggest brother Barron haha.” Some more remarks, such as “I love the picture of Barron leaning over and talking to you” and “Love the fifth picture”, flooded the comments section of Ivanka’s post. Another one read, “The pics of you are your baby, tall brother Barron and adorable. You can see he loves his big sister.”

After the event, several videos of Ivanka and Barron’s interaction from the State of the Union went viral. Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman was quoted by The Mirror US as saying, “At one point, Ivanka asked Barron: ‘What are you doing on…?’ but was unable to pick up her last word. In reply, somewhat mysteriously, Barron said: “I’m not sure, I couldn’t be a—-.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, also shared a picture from the event, and she accompanied it with a caption that read, “State of the Union 2026. So proud to be an American at this moment in history with the greatest President of all time and to witness leadership that loves this country and fights for it. Promises made. Promises delivered.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump also shared a picture with all the members of the Trump family, minus Donald and Melania and she captioned it, “Team SOTU.”

Tiffany Trump wouldn’t have missed her father Donald Trump’s special day for the world. So, she shared pictures with the family on social media and penned a caption that read, “Incredible evening at the State of the Union. We love you, dad.”

Ivanka Trump also remained in headlines all of Thursday after California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that her father Donald Trump, wanted her to marry NFL star Tom Brady.

In his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, Gavin Newsom wrote, “He (Trump) recalled that when Brady was single, the two of them were at a function and Brady expressed an interest in dating his daughter Ivanka. The quarterback asked for her number, and the President gave it to him. Brady called Ivanka and left a message, but she never called him back. Soon after, Brady related the snub to the President, who then called his daughter, wondering what was up.” Per Gavin, Trump claimed that Tom Brady was the “one who got away.” Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner. The two tied the knot in 2009.