“I’m White” — Man Pulls Down Pants, Shouts Racial Slurs at Black Driver in the Street

An Ohio man humiliated himself in front of the world by mooning a black driver. The moment came after the man yelled a racial slur and got increasingly aggressive during the interaction. The matter escalated when the man got angry when addressed as “white boy.”

A clip showing a white man pulling his pants down in the middle of the road is now gaining traction. What is even more shocking is that this happened in broad daylight. From what can be seen in the video posted online, the man’s female companion was the one who stopped the situation from escalating further.

The clip was posted on Instagram on October 25. In the clip, the man can be seen approaching a truck while their own vehicle is parked in the middle of the road. The man looks visibly riled up after the black man calls him a “bad white boy.”

An unexpected turn of events unfolds with the white man pulling his pants down. He goes on to put his backside on display for the black man. His female companion runs towards him to seemingly stop him from making matters worse.

The duo, who were seen wearing matching hoodies, remains unidentified. Both their hoodies feature a Burgett & Sons Concrete logo, which is an Ohio construction company.

“White boy!” the man can be triumphantly heard yelling at the camera. “Ain’t no [expletive language] n-gger here,” he further adds. “I’m a [expletive language] white man,” he says while continuing his one-sided rant.

Watch the video here!

The black driver, who appears visibly confused about what was happening, sounds puzzled. “What’s going on this morning?” he questions as the man continues to put up a butt-bearing display in front of his car.

The general consensus of netizens was shock towards the incident, while many supported the black driver. “The fatigue is palpable,” one wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “So he gets mad and shows his a–?” a second user questioned.

“What grown man thinks he’ll win an argument by mooning!?” the caption alongside the posted video read. “I’m so confused as to how he thought this was a sign of supremacy…” a social media user questioned.

“Is this normal for men to pull down their pants when they are stepping to another man? I’ve never seen this in my life,” another user inquired.

Several others sympathized with the man’s female companion, with one even commenting about how she deserves “hazard pay.” While another netizen gave her credit for “saving him from an unexpected nap in the street.”