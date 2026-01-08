“I’m the Dummy Who Told You Not to Watch”: Anchor Apologizes After Nuggets Upset

Denver sports anchor Scotty Gange apologized on air earlier this week after telling viewers not to watch Monday’s Nuggets–76ers NBA game.

Gange, the sports anchor for 9NEWS Denver, advised viewers to do household chores — such as washing their car or taking out the trash — rather than watch the Nuggets. Denver announced ahead of the game that its entire starting lineup, including three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and dynamic guard Jamal Murray, would not play. Jokić remains out with a hyperextended left knee, and Murray sat with an ankle injury.

Denver also sat forwards Aaron Gordon, Spencer Jones, and Tim Hardaway Jr., as well as shooting guard Christian Braun. Backup center Jonas Valančiūnas is out indefinitely with a right calf strain.

Despite closing as 14.5-point underdogs, the Nuggets pulled off a 125–124 overtime victory — and Gange was forced to eat his words on Tuesday night.

An apology to the Denver Nuggets and their fans: pic.twitter.com/VCXcW2o9kF — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) January 7, 2026

“Hey, if you watched that Denver Nuggets game last night, you witnessed the greatest, most impressive win of the season,” Gange said. “And I’m the dummy that told you not to watch. Really. Seriously, I’m sorry about that. There are actually a lot of people I need to apologize to.”

Denver outscored Philadelphia 33–27 in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime against Joel Embiid and an inconsistent 76ers squad. Although the Nuggets scored only five points in overtime, it was enough to secure one of the more memorable victories any team will record this season.

Pressed into starting duty, backup guard Jalen Pickett recorded 29 points — including going 7-of-11 from 3-point range — five rebounds, and seven assists. Zeke Nnaji added 21 points and eight boards, and Peyton Watson scored 24 points in 44 minutes.

“I’ll tell you what, I couldn’t have missed any bigger on this one,” Gange said.

ANOTHER THREE FOR JALEN pic.twitter.com/mKelQSRxrm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 6, 2026

Gange’s X followers sharply criticized him, questioning why a Denver-based anchor would actively urge fans to avoid watching the team. Gange has worked at 9NEWS since 2020, and he also hosts the pregame and postgame shows for Denver Broncos preseason games.

“That’s what happens when you hire casuals to be your sports anchor,” one response read. “@9NEWS really going downhill fast.”

Another added, “I really feel an apology isn’t good enough and maybe just maybe someone needs to take his place at the sports anchor desk. Never wishing for someone to lose their job, but maybe sports anchor isn’t in Scotty’s career path, at least not here in Denver. Go Nuggets!”

The Nuggets continued their winning ways on Wednesday night, recording a 114-110 victory against the Boston Celtics. Denver entered play on Jan. 8 at 25-12 and owning the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed ahead of Friday’s clash with the Atlanta Hawks, who traded four-time All-Star guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Nuggets +800 odds (bet $100 for a $900 payout) to win the NBA Finals as of Jan. 8. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+105) have higher odds among Western Conference teams. Denver seeks its second championship in four seasons.