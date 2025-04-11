“I’m Not Going Anywhere” — Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Comeback

Kamala Harris has re-emerged in the public eye, and she’s definitely not sneaking back in! With a cheeky grin, she made an unexpected visit to Orange County, where she confidently exclaimed her foresight about Donald Trump possibly regaining political power. Her talk was concise but powerful, leaving a clear impression that she had no plans to step away from the national political stage.

According to a recent article in Vanity Fair, Harris is drafting a more comprehensive speech and working on a new book. These actions are widely considered as early signs that she’s gearing up for a potential comeback in the political arena.

But what lies ahead for Harris is not just about sharing her thoughts and feelings. According to people who know her well and talked to Vanity Fair, she’s considering two big options for her political future: running for California’s top job, the governor’s seat, in 2026 or trying once more for the presidency in 2028.

One person close to her said she’s earned the right to put her thumb on the scale. At the moment, Harris is being patient and thinking hard about how much say she has in the political world and what she can do that would be best for the party that’s trying to figure out who they are after Joe Biden.

The former second-in-command is carefully setting the stage for her return to the public eye. Vanity Fair reports that her staff is crafting a substantial new speech, which will tackle the chaotic state of politics today and the type of guidance needed following the tumultuous start of Trump’s latest stint in office. As such, speeches often pave the way for a political comeback and offer the chance to redefine one’s public persona.

This was brutal. Kamala Harris looked directly at Trump and told him he is easily manipulated with flattery and his own generals call him a disgrace. Fact check: True pic.twitter.com/BBsMDwoO2n — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) September 11, 2024

Ashley Etienne, who used to manage her communications, noticed a shift in her recent address. Harris seemed more at ease in how she presented herself, yet the content was denser with meaning, reflecting a seriousness of purpose. Furthermore, she’s been actively engaging with the foundation of the party—grassroots organizers and donors. Her focus is on strengthening the Democrats’ support system rather than dwelling on past events.

Her former VP communications director, Jamal Simmons, emphasized that she’s not stuck in the past. Instead, she’s “always thinking about what’s next.”

While Harris has kept a relatively low profile in political matters since admitting defeat in November, her political team has certainly not been taking it easy. She has until the close of the summer to decide whether she wants to throw her hat into the ring for the California governor’s race, which is a position that many Democrats are eager to claim.

If she chooses to run, she’s expected to be a top contender right from the start. But within her inner circle, there’s a divide. Some think that becoming a state’s top leader could be a strategic move to bounce back, while others are concerned that if she doesn’t go for it now, she might miss out on something significant politically.

On the flip side, Harris hasn’t closed the door on the idea of running for President again. In fact, her recent actions hint that she’s keeping a close eye on the 2028 race. The speech Harris is preparing, and her upcoming book serve as ways for her to rebuild her presence across the country gradually. By doing this, she can avoid the intense competition that’s already heating up among potential candidates like Cory Booker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and, surprisingly, her ex-running mate, Tim Walz.

Kamala and Tim Walz were stunned that they lost the election, according to a new book out about their 2024 campaign. Apparently, their people on the inside were telling them that they were winning and winning handily. Harris even asked if they needed to do a recount only to be… pic.twitter.com/r6D5kQ2UA1 — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) April 4, 2025

The Democratic Party is keeping a keen eye on Kamala Harris. Although her 2024 bid managed to secure an impressive 75 million votes and came close in the Electoral College, there are whispers of doubt about her strategy and “Biden baggage.” Sheila Nix, who used to be Harris’s chief of staff, is confident that Harris’s focus on healthcare, housing, and supporting small businesses hit home with voters. “The values she talked about… were important to the people who heard them,” she told Vanity Fair.

Yet, the longer Harris waits to make her next move, the more opportunity other hopefuls have to stake their claim on the party’s direction. One ex-strategist from the Biden-Harris team explained, “Right after the election, people were like, ‘Oh, she did everything she could.’ Now the consensus is building that the future of the party isn’t someone like her.”

But Harris isn’t throwing in the towel. In a recent speech, she made it clear: “I’m not going anywhere.” Her future choices, be it running for California’s top spot again or setting her sights on the White House, will play a part in how the Democrats’ story develops before 2028.