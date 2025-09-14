“I’m Going to Stop Everything” – Kendall Jenner Hints at Vanishing from Spotlight for a ‘Normal’ Job

Supermodel Kendall Jenner seems to have some different plans for the upcoming chapter of her life. Jenner, 29, recently hinted that she might be willing to step away from the spotlight and pursue a more down-to-earth life.

In a recent interview, she emphasized that she has learnt to value tranquility over stardom. It’s not unusual, given that a lot of celebrities who are thrust into the spotlight at a very young age later choose to live a rather quiet and peaceful life.

Kendall, too, first had a taste of stardom at just 11, when she was continuously featured in her family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding,” the 29-year-old fashion icon told Vogue, while in a tell-all discussion, alongside her supermodel friend, Gigi Hadid.

Kendall Jenner then explained that it’s not that she doesn’t like her current life. However, she wishes to have a more independent life somewhere peaceful. “I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life,” Jenner said.

“I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day. I love to feel normal,” she noted. The supermodel then discussed what she wishes to do while living a normal life, far away from her stardom.

“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name.”

Since her journey into the spotlight in the 2000s, Jenner barely had time to herself. From reality TV, fashion shows, magazine editorials, and whatnot, her life so far has encompassed only stardom. Don’t get her wrong. She is proud of what she has achieved so far. However, now she wants to embark on a new chapter, prioritizing herself and her own individual interests.

Previously, Kendall Jenner reflected on her busy childhood during Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes podcast. “We went to school as long as we could. I started homeschool, 11th and 12th grade,” the fashion icon said.

“So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started. It wasn’t always easy, but it did feel kind of normal.” Regardless, she admits, “Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse.”